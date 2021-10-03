Sorry, These 2022 Denim Trends Say Skinnies Won’t Be Making A Comeback

Scroll To See More Images

It’s come to my attention that I hate literally all of my jeans. No, really! For some reason, the pairs I was vibing with pre-pandemic just don’t get me excited anymore and I’m ready to splurge on a whole new denim wardrobe. Luckily, I can look to the runway for insight on the hottest denim trends for 2022 and shop accordingly.

In particular, I found the denim on the Milan SS22 runways particularly envy-inducing. At MSGM and Missoni, models mastered the cool-girl look with lower, ultra-baggy silhouettes I could definitely invest in before the holiday season (a.k.a. when I want to eat a lot and not unbutton my jeans at the table).

At Fabiana Filippi and Genny, the denim took a more formal turn thanks to super dark rinses, a look I’ve personally always loved. If you don’t have one so-blue-it’s-black pair of jeans in your arsenal, it’s time to snag ’em.

And shockingly enough, some of the top denim moments on the runway weren’t jeans at all: Denim skirts are back, baby! And denim mini dresses, too. Channel your inner Britney and Justin (but, like, make it fashion) and don’t limit yourself to the classic jeans silhouette when playing with denim textures.

Below, read on for a little more about 2022’s top trending jeans—plus a few of our favorites to shop.

Skirts + Dresses

I never thought I’d see the day, but jean skirts are back, people! In middle school, I was known to rock mine with cropped leggings and UGG boots, but I promise the 2022 take is a bit more chic. Also trending are denim dresses, as seen on the Münn SS22 runway in Milan.

Davies Bustier Denim Mini Dress in Laguna

Leave it to Reformation to make the perfect denim mini dress. I love the corset-inspired stitching!

Nikki Denim Skirt

This silhouette takes me waaaay way back, but if jean skirts are cool again, I’m starting with a more affordable pick to make sure I’m really ready.

Low + Baggy

Just in case you were holding out hope for a skinny jeans revival, it’s high time you accept that they’re really never coming back. Brands from MSGM to Missoni showed baggy, relaxed denim on the Milan runways, more often than not with a faded wash and below-the-button waistline. Sorry in advance.

Good ’90s Loose in BLUE813

My favorite baggy jeans come from none other than Good American. If you want them to sit a little higher, try sizing down.

AE Skater Jean in Medium Vintage Wash

Don’t sleep on AE jeans right now, they’re coming for the trends! The Skater Jeans are by far my current faves.

Deep Dark Blues

There was a point when dark-wash denim was considered weirdly formal, but fashion has finally re-embraced it as the chic, mysterious older sister to summer’s light-wash look. Seek out the deepest indigo hues you can find and style accordingly.

Rachel Flare Ultra HighRise Instasculpt in Foster

DL1961’s Rachel Flares have Instasculpt technology, a flared silhouette and the perfect rinse. Sold.

Gena Fit Belted High Rise Wide Leg Denim Pant

I’m a sucker for denim with a built-in belt, and this Eloquii pair comes in the perfect dark wash. BTW, the Gena fit is designed for fuller stomachs and slimmer thighs, so you get that perfect fit!