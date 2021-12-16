Let 2021 Go! Your 2022 Horoscope Predicts a Very Different Year

Scroll To See More Images

2021 was full of major ups and downs, but your 2022 horoscope is here and it’s overflowing with potential. After all, the year begins with Jupiter moving through Pisces, the zodiac sign of its rulership. Jupiter is the planet of growth and expansion, and when it’s moving through spiritual, compassionate and artistic Pisces, everything feels so much more abundant and beautiful. Don’t hold back from drinking it all up! You’ve earned it.

In fact, Jupiter is really leaving its mark on your whole 2022 experience. On April 12, Jupiter will also form a conjunction with mystical and imaginative Neptune, which will be an incredibly beautiful moment for romance, friendship and art. This will dissolve the boundaries that separate you from others and inhibit your creative instincts! By May 10, Jupiter will enter passionate and competitive Aries, helping you tap into your confidence and embrace your deepest desires. However, Jupiter will retrograde back into Pisces on October 28, where it will remain until December 20. This year, Jupiter is encouraging you to fall in love, but it’s also teaching you how to fight for love, too!

2022 will be is about getting grounded and connecting with what makes you feel stable, secure and one with the earth beneath you. As of January 18, the North Node will enter Taurus, guiding you towards finding your center, setting lofty financial goals and discovering what makes you feel comfortable and supported. This is also when the South Node will enter Scorpio, which will teach you how to detach from draining situations, set emotional boundaries and (eventually) own your power. 2022 is here, and it’s giving growth, y’all!

Despite this good news, 2022 is heavy with retrogrades. The year begins with romantic Venus retrograding through loyal and committed Capricorn, where it will continue stirring drama in your relationships until January 29. Let it reveal what is (and isn’t) working for you, because you deserve a love you can rely on! By October 20, Mars—planet of courage and ambition—will also station retrograde in clever and curious Gemini. This retrograde may leave you feeling confused about which direction to move in, as though your gears simply aren’t moving. By the time Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2022, you may have a much better understanding of what ideas inspire you.

And if you thought that was rough, wait until you hear about what chatty and intellectual Mercury will be up to this year. During 2022, you’ll experience Mercury retrograde four freakin’ times (yes, you read that right)! It begins by retrograding through stoic Aquarius during winter, fickle Gemini by spring, conflict-averse Libra by autumn and eventually, competitive Capricorn just in time for 2022 to come to an end. These retrogrades will mostly center on air signs, bringing up issues surrounding your social life, communication abilities and your intellectual challenges.

Ready or not, 2022 is bound to be a brand-new experience. When innovative and revolutionary Uranus joins forces with the North Node in Taurus on July 30, you’ll start seeing real change, both in your life and in the world around you. Keep going and don’t look back!

Read on and click through to see your complete 2022 horoscope.

Aries

Saturn and Jupiter spent 2021 evoking change in your 11th house of community, showing you the difference between your friends and your frenemies. Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Taurus

Uranus has been switching things up in Taurus, inspiring you to embrace your authenticity and change what you don’t like about your life and yourself. Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Gemini

Chances are, you spent a good chunk of last year questioning who you are. You’re starting 2022 feeling much stronger and more independent. Everyone’s excited to see what you do next! Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Cancer

During 2021, Jupiter and Saturn forced you to face your shadow side and accept that all good things come to an end—but just because something is over doesn’t mean something even better isn’t just beginning. Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Leo

Jupiter and Saturn spent 2021 bringing you closer to a few special people, but they also revealed the weaknesses in your relationship dynamics. Now that 2022 has arrived, you’re working through these patterns and strengthening your loyalties! Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Virgo

As Jupiter and Saturn reworked your sixth house of routine throughout 2021, you spent the year confronting your time-wasting habits and committing to a more well-rounded life. Come 2022, you’ll be in a much better position to take a few risks. Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Libra

Last year, you let loose and embraced the fun, but you also learned when it was time to end the party and trust that another was soon to arrive. During 2022, you’re recognizing that good times come and go, so appreciate them! Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Scorpio

Jupiter and Saturn brought issues in your fourth house of home and family to the surface, helping you heal wounds that might’ve gone back as far as childhood. Luckily, 2022 should be way more fun (but just as challenging)! Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Throughout 2021, Jupiter and Saturn brought so much attention to your third house of communication and encouraged you to think about what you say and how you say it. You’re coming away from the experience smarter and wiser, so keep going! Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Capricorn

Jupiter and Saturn spent last year revamping your second house of stability, helping you build stronger self-esteem and an even stronger handle on your finances. There’ll be even more where that came from in 2022! Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Aquarius

Last year, Jupiter and Saturn came together in Aquarius to form The Great Conjunction, launching a major turning point in your life (and the world around you). Make no mistake—you’re leading the next astrological revolution. Read your full 2022 horoscope here.

Pisces

Jupiter and Saturn spent the majority of 2021 healing and freeing your 12th house of spirituality, which might have involved a lot of tears, a lot of therapy and a lot of solitude. 2022 is the year you’re being rewarded for all of it. Read your full 2022 horoscope here.