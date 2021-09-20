You Heard It Here First: These 3 Fashion Trends Will Rule In 2022

Scroll To See More Images

When I shop for new clothes, I don’t like to think just one season in advance—this year’s buys need to work for next year’s OOTDs! A wardrobe I don’t have to constantly turn over matters to me as a fashion editor, so thinking about the top 2022 fashion trends in advance is key to making sure I’m shopping smart. And lucky you, I’m always willing to share my findings with the class!

After trendless 2020, 2021 saw the resurgence of maximalism. And while many a joke was made about the Roaring ’20s making a comeback, it was a groovy ’70s aesthetic that really took hold, as seen via trippy technicolor prints, flared pants and an overall more eclectic approach to styling.

As we look to 2022, we’re keeping the same energy in terms of making a statement, but going about it in a way that’s slightly more subdued. We’re still saying yes to bright colors, but solid neon hues are winning out over eyesore prints. And of course, we’re leaning into comfortable fabrics and forgiving silhouettes in lieu of totally moving on from our time spent working from home in sweats. Bring on the quilting—but think less horse girl, more cozy bedding.

If you’re looking to sparkle, you’re in luck: Sequins are another huge trend popping up on all the runways. And you don’t have to hit the town to wear ’em! Everyday glitz will definitely be the norm, from sparkling skirts to sequined bodysuits and more.

Below, read on for more details on the trends worth watching. Don’t be shy to start shopping them early!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Duvet Vibes

Sandy Liang and Cynthia Rowley both sent sets down the runway with puffy femme quilting that gave me full-on duvet vibes. Talk about cozy! Lightweight quilting will be a year-round trend, so don’t be afraid to pile on the puff for a look that’s less equestrian, more comfort.

Quilted Jacket in Horsing Around

This goes-with-everything quilted number from Old Navy is just under $60. Score!

UO Quilted Satin Bomber Jacket

For a slightly more luxe look, this shiny satin bomber totally nails that dreamy duvet look.

Highlighter Hues

Neons are back, baby! Fall/Winter 2021 will ease us into saturated hues, but by 2022 we’ll be full-on neon, so bring on those squint-your-eyes shades of yellow, orange and green! Usually a summer-specific trend, try wearing brights year-round for a boost of sartorial serotonin. Sergio Hudson and Christian Siriano make it look easy.

Kourtney Backless Mini Dress

Superdown is the affordable Revolve brand shoppers need to know. This neon mini is a must for under $70.

Plus Lime Green Sequin Bardot Body Con Dress

To combine the neon trend with a trend we’ll talk about next, this PLT sequined mini is a party essential.

Sparkle On

Rodarte and Brandon Maxwell made good use of the humble sequin on their 2022 runways, as did Michael Kors. Bottom line? 2022 will be a year of strongly-encouraged sparkle! You don’t have to save the look for parties; instead, try mixing in sequined separates with your everyday staples.

Christiana Top

Neutral sequins have a special sort of shimmer. This Majorelle top just shot to the top of my wish list.

Amber Sequin Skirt

I’m a passionate wrap skirt fan, so catch me pairing this with skimpy bodysuits, chunky knits, plain white tees and everything in between.