2022 Coat Trends That Will Have You Begging For 32° Weather

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t love cold weather, but I do love my cold-weather wardrobe. So sue me if I keep buying coats even though I have a ton taking up space in my tiny NYC apartment already! I can’t help but fall in love with every new silhouette or detail I see, and the 2022 coat trends for next year really have my heart. Bring on the fun colors, textures and shapes!

Remember when you were younger and absolutely despised putting a cute coat over your outfit? Now, a coat makes my outfit! It’s the final finishing touch that pulls the whole look together, to the point where I hate taking mine off when I finally get inside. And next year, it’ll be no different! 2022’s outerwear trends are especially chic, whether you’re looking for something to wear every single day or a statement piece for brunch and beyond.

So, what’s in? Leather trenches have officially replaced leather blazers—and if they have a fluffy trim on the collar and sleeves, even better! Bright solid hues are replacing understated neutrals, and puffers are getting a heavenly update via cloud-like duvet-inspired textures and shapes.

Ready to bundle up and look good? Read on to shop the top four trends for 2022 in straight and plus sizes below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Leather Trench

First, it was the iconic leather jacket. Then, we moved on to the leather blazer. Every year, the trendiest leather piece gets a few inches longer—and it looks like trenches are up next. Whether you opt for classic black, brown or cream, don’t be surprised to find you can pair it with literally everything.

Montanna Jacket

Princess Polly always has the hottest trends at the ready, so it’s no surprise they’ve already dropped the perfect black leather trench.

Faux Leather Strong Shoulder Coat

My favorite plus trench, available in sizes 14-28, comes from Eloquii. Whether you wear it belted or unbelted, scrunch up the sleeves or leave ’em long, it’ll always be chic!

Vivid Brights

Saturated hues are in for 2022, so of course this also applies to outerwear! Whether you opt for color-blocked shades or one standout solid, it’s time to add at least one colorful coat or jacket to your cold-weather lineup.

Sloane Long-Length Vegan Wool Coat

I have this coat already, so I don’t really want you guys to buy it but…it’s too perfect not to share. Kelly green is the color of the season!

Quilted Coat

Available in sizes 14-28, this quilted coat by Eloquii can easily be dressed up for an equestrian feel or down for a day of running errands in leggings and kicks. Who said errands attire had to be desaturated and dull?

Fluffy Trim

Saks Potts did it first—but now everyone else is doing it, too. Feather, fur and faux-fur trims are all the rage this season, for pieces with a holiday feel you can rock even when it isn’t actually freezing.

Amia Coat

When working with statement trim, a neutral colorway is often easiest to style. This coat by The Edited offers two trends in one, as it’s a great take on that leather trench look I mentioned earlier.

Black Label Belted Trench Coat

Fashion to Figure nailed this shiny chocolate brown trench with shaggy fur trim. Available in sizes XL-4X, you can snag it now for 25 percent off.

Duvet Puff

Yes, puffers are in every single season, but this year it’s all about the ones that feel so good, you start to doze. Think duvet-inspired styles that might as well be the outerwear equivalent to wearing a cloud.

Mylah Duvet Down Crop Jacket w/ Funnel Hood

Sometimes a long parka is just too damn much! This cropped style by Mackage has that trending duvet feel, but with a shorter silhouette, available in three shades.