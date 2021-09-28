StyleCaster
4 Boot Trends For 2022 That Are Soon To Be All Over Instagram

by Bella Gerard

Bella Gerard
Photo: Steve Madden; Jeffrey Campbell, Dr. Martens, Schutz; Vince Camuto; Adobe.

Boot season is upon us, but I’d be lying if I said I’m all that invested in this year’s trends. I can’t help but look ahead to the top 2022 boot trends for inspo instead! Call me over-eager, but nothing beats wearing the hottest looks before everyone else and giving myself time to see how they fit in with my personal style.

Luckily, 2022 offers a wide variety of trending boot silhouettes to choose from. The first is one for my girls who love a heeled moment but haven’t worn actual heels since pre-pandemic: Skinny-heeled boots are very much in, but it’s up to you whether you choose to go with sky-high stilettos or sweet, skinny kitten heels.

Next up is a slightly more relaxed look dubbed The Slouch. Slouchy boots were cool way back when, but they’re definitely getting the revival they deserve this season. My advice? Stay away from suede to avoid looking dated and opt instead for shiny patents or printed leather for a fresh feel.

Next up is a personal favorite for running around, the combat boot. Remember when we all had that same pair back in high school? Now, they’re definitely a bit chunkier and cooler, perfect for pairing with ultra-femme looks for a satisfying contrast.

Last but not least, this one’s a little obvious: Knee-high boots are officially replacing your over-the-knee favorites. Sorry in advance if you ~invested~ in that one Stuart Weitzman pair! You can totally still wear them, but consider adding at least one knee-high pair in a fun shade into your wardrobe, stat.

Below, read on for a bit more info on each trend, plus a few of our faves to start shopping now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Skinny

Stiletto heels are in, so say goodbye to your crusty block heels. I know it’s hard to move on, but we must! That said, if you aren’t into sky-high skinny heels, a kitten stiletto looks equally chic for everyday wear.

Fenindy Knee High Boot

The Vince Camuto Fenindy is the epitome of what bad bitch boots are made of, perfect for day or night.

Cate Knee High Boot

For a low skinny heel that’s just as stylish, the Cate boots have you covered in black, beige and cognac.

The Slouch

I didn’t think this trend could make a triumphant return, but I stand corrected—and excited to give it a go! Slouchy boots are back, baby, and don’t think you have to dress them down for a laid-back look.

Guillo Pointed Toe Boot

Suede slouchy boots are always more casual, so if you want to go a bit more formal, opt for something like shiny brown patent.

Ashlee Snakeskin Print Boot

Or, throw a print into the mix! These Schutz snakeskin booties make a monochrome black OOTD pop.

The Combat

Lug soles gave last year’s boots an edgy feel, but for 2022, we’re returning to the classic combat. With a fresh take, of course! This time around, pair yours with femme ‘fits for contrast instead of tucking them into skinny jeans like you did back in high school. Cringe.

Leona Heeled Boot

If you want to invest in combat boots that will last a lifetime, look no further than Dr. Martens. I love the Leonas for a slightly dressier take thanks to the slight heel and brass eyelets.

Demonia Platform Combat Boot

I adore a combat boot with some hardware, so the chunky silver chains on these definitely draw me in.

The Knee-High

Remember over-the-knee boots? LOL, me either. Knee-highs are everything at the moment, so don’t be afraid to throw some lotion on those kneecaps before revealing them to the world! Since the silhouette of a classic knee-high boot is fairly understated, feel free to go bold with color, texture or any other statement-making details.

Asya Up Wedge Knee High Boot

Yeah, these had to be included. Schutz loves a colored croc moment and Gianni Green officially has my heart.

Wayde Knee High Boot

If you prefer a flat boot, revisit that lug sole I mentioned earlier with the Waydes, available in olive, black or tan.

