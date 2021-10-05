For Absolutely No Reason, I Feel That I Deserve A New Bag

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, I want to go shopping. To be fair, I pretty much always feel the itch, but I don’t necessarily always allow myself to scratch. That said, this time I’m scratching up a storm—and I’m using all the hottest 2022 bag trends as my metaphorical backscratcher. They get the job done!

OK, let’s ditch the whole itch metaphor and get down to business. I really don’t need a new handbag at the moment, but I’m looking to add a little spice to my wardrobe and I can’t afford all-new everything. When you’re in a similar situation, let accessories be your savior. A few new pieces can transform your current staples when styled properly!

So what are the top 2022 bag trends to keep in mind? Lately it’s been all about slouchy silhouettes, but the tides are turning and structure is in. Box bags and more rigid, classic shapes are definitely in the mix, but often done in softer leathers that still allow for a bit of give. Let’s ease into it, am I right?

Of course, all your favorite brands have drool-worthy bags on the market right now, from STAUD and Coach and to celebrity favorites like JW Pei (EmRata is obsessed) and even sleeper hits like Charles & Keith (my new go-to).

Below, read on for all the bags I’m debating impulse-buying. You’ve been warned!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Agnes Street Zip-Top Grab Multiway

Radley London is my current go-to for affordable leather—and QVC has some chic styles on sale, so I’m even more eager to buy. I’m stuck between this trendy red box bag and another, more practical black style, both under $200.

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

I have a feeling the Pillow Tabby will be out by 2022, but Coach bags and the general Tabby silhouette will very much still be a thing. This version reads much more timeless and practical, without sacrificing that same on-trend look.

Tommy Beaded Bag in Bordeaux Argyle

Oh, you want a beaded statement bag? Look no further than STAUD’s Tommy Bags, available in an array of patterns. The Gossip Girl lover in me wants to wear this preppy argyle one in lieu of a Constance Billard school uniform.

T Monogram Coated Canvas Small Tote

A good tote is borderline impossible to find—at least, until now. This Tory Burch pick checks all my boxes: durable coated canvas, multiple strap options and of course, a trending statement hue. Sold.

Single Chain Handle Shoulder Bag

Charles & Keith has become one of my recent go-tos for everything from shoes to handbags—and I’m a sucker for a unique push-lock closure. I also love that there’s a chunky crossbody strap you can clip on in addition to the pretty gold chain.

Lou Shoulder Bag

Guys, I’m head over heels for all the new Rebecca Minkoff bags. Can you believe?! This little red bag feels like an absolute must before heading into the holiday season. Don’t fault me for debating buying it in green, too.

The Small Tote Bag

Adding one more tote to the list for good measure, I’ve been eyeing this Marc Jacobs one for quite some time. It’s available in tons of different fabrics and multiple sizes, but the classic small canvas is as practical as it gets. Plus, you can get it with Prime 2-Day Shipping.

Vienna Top Handle Bag

With green reigning as the It hue of the moment, this sweet top-handle bag from SINBONO feels like a total must-have. It comes in a ton of different colors if you prefer neutrals, but I foresee myself going bright.

Joy Bag

In terms of what I actually need—a classic black everyday bag—this new silhouette from JW Pei fits the bill flawlessly. I love the chunky gold hardware accents and the slightly sloped shape. It’s about the details, folks!

Chain Handled Quilted Leather Bag

Last but never ever least, a bag I’ll most definitely be impulse-buying during my next unnecessary Zara run. I can attest that they’ve been nailing handbags this season, and this antique gold chain and bright blue faux leather combo is one of their best.