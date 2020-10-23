These 2021 Wedding Dress Trends Are Pin Now, Wear Later Material

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to trending wedding dress styles, changes in popular silhouettes, necklines and skirt styles happen more often than you’d think. Luckily, 2021’s wedding dress trends just so happen to be especially gorgeous. If you had to postpone your 2020 wedding, consider it an opportunity to get yourself a beautiful gown for your 2021 ceremony instead.

Of course, a bride’s personal style should dictate her choice in gown, but there are always going to be accents and shapes that are more popular than others as the years go on. “Simple, clean silhouettes and fabrics have been popular lately, and they are surging for 2021,” says Sonali Lamba, Co-Founder & COO of Brideside, a bridal boutique in New York City.

If you’re into a minimalist aesthetic with fun fabrics, you’re in luck. “Previously, a bride looking for a simple silhouette was almost always looking for a crepe gown, but this whole category is growing,” Lamba further explains, adding that “Soft Mikado, taffeta, and organza are also becoming really popular.” A traditional silhouette with not-so-traditional fabrics? We love to see it.

Oh, and just like in all other aspects of fashion, the 1990s are back. “’90s-inspired bridal wear will be a huge trend for 2021,” says Ranu Coleman, CMO of gown company Azazie.”You can expect to see square necklines, slip dresses reminiscent of Kate Moss, and column sheath silhouettes,” she offers.

Of course, shorter, less-formal styles will also be trending next year given the surge of smaller ceremonies and elopements. That being said, not all brides are doing away with the dramatic gown. “Removable pieces are great for brides who want different looks for their ceremony and reception—especially with plans getting delayed or changed due to COVID,” says Lamba.

“Capes and tulle overskirts are perfect for outdoor weddings, shifting venues and unpredictable weather,” Lamba points out. “Plus, you get two looks in one!” If you ask me, the more bridal looks you can pull off in one night, the better.

Already thinking about your perfect gown? Read on for more 2021 wedding dress trends below, plus a few dreamy dresses that fit the bill.

Sheath Gown

Gone are the days of big, voluminous skirts! Say hello to this simpler bridal style, a sort of ’90s-inspired look. “A lot of these clean, sheath styles will have a standout detail,” says Lamba, like the twisted knot at the neckline of this Black Halo gown.

Bridal Capes

Add a modern twist to your wedding gown with a cape sleeve moment like this one from Torrid. Made with luxe crepe and georgette fabrics with a slightly fitted skirt, you’ll feel like your best self walking down the aisle in this dress on your big day. Major princess vibes!

Slip Dress

There’s nothing quite like the understated beauty of a slip dress. Sexy, sleek and sophisticated, all eyes will *definitely* be on you as you walk down the aisle in this gown. I love the subtle cowl neck detail and just enough train to make a statement.

Little White Dress

With more mini-monies and elopements coming in 2021 than ever before, brides are opting for something less dramatic and more fitted for a smaller wedding. The Little White Dress still feels very bridal, but works in a more low-key setting.

Sleeves

Sleeves—long and short, voluminous and fitted, off and on-the-shoulder—will be big in 2021. They complement the sheath style dress that will also be trending next year and add a finishing touch to any simple silhouette. This gown in particular gives me major Hailey Bieber vibes.

Overskirt

“Lightweight tulle adds dimension and texture, which can create a romantic and ethereal effect,” explains Lamba. That’s certainly the vibe I’m getting from this detachable tulle skirt from Etsy, perfect to layer over a more fitted dress.

Appliqué Lace

“Appliqué lace will be huge in 2021, partly because pairs so well with the clean fabrics and simple silhouettes that are becoming so popular,” says Lamba. Case in point: This dreamy dress with an appliqué lace bodice and simple pleated skirt.

Romantic Ballgown

With many weddings taking place over Zoom, brides want to ensure their dress makes an impact on the computer screen. A soft tulle skirt brings all the necessary drama in this ball gown dress without looking like a cake topper. I love the romantic off-the-shoulder neckline with its small sexy V-notch at the bust.

Subtle Sparkle

Beading and embellishments will have a moment next year to give a pop of drama to the simplest sheath skirts, also trending. I’m loving the sexy sheer bodice on this gown combined with a form-fitting ivory skirt.