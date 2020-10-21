The 2021 Shoe Trends My Feet Can’t Wait To Wear

Y’all, my feet are basically refusing to wear any of the shoes I bought for 2020. They’ve got good taste, and they’re already obsessed with all the big 2021 shoe trends. I’ve tried getting them to slip on some chunky dad sneakers for a quick errand, or some heeled thong sandals for happy hour with the girls, but they! won’t! budge! That said, I’m just going to have to treat my feet (and OK, myself) to a few new pairs of shoes that align with the top 2021 trends. TBH, don’t mind if I do!

For all its best efforts, 2020 was ultimately a largely trendless year. Yes, we dressed up for Instagram posts and Zoom meetings (from the waist up, anyway), but we weren’t exactly out and about, so a lot of the trends that should’ve taken off didn’t get very far. While some of these will roll over into 2021, the new year has a lot of new trends of its own, and the 2021 shoe trends are some of my faves. Why, you ask? Here’s a hint: They’re literally all about comfort.

I mean, it makes sense, doesn’t it? If you spent all of 2020 in slippers or socks, it’s unlikely that you’re itching to throw on some stilettos. Yes, you’re probably excited to dress up again, but let’s just take our time as we ease back into the world of uncomfy footwear, shall we? Luckily, 2021’s biggest trends are hella comfortable, from ballet flats to supportive lug sole boots.

If you’re ready to invest in your 2021 footwear, read on for the top trends and the shoes I’ve already added to my cart. Here’s to a new year, new trends and (hopefully) more opportunities to actually wear them.

Prima Ballerina

I haven’t worn a flat since those iconic Tory Burch logo flats everyone had to have back when I used to be an intern in 2013. That said, ballet flats are very much in for 2021, and I love how laid-back and ~effortlessly chic~ they look. If brands like STAUD have given them the OK, it’s safe to say they’ll be everywhere soon enough.

STAUD Tuli Flats in Bordeaux

The STAUD Tuli Flats definitely put this trend on the map, and I’m loving this Bordeaux hue.

Jeffrey Campbell Geraldine Net Ballet Flats

Lean into both the ballet flat trend and the chain trend (more on that in a sec!) with these netted babies from Jeffrey Campbell.

A Lot To Lug

For sneakers and boots in particular, chunky, thick lug soles are the top trend of 2021. The more military-esque, the better! Think of these as a grungier take on platforms—you get the same level of lift, but the look is just…cooler. you know? Nobody’s gonna mess with you when you’re in lug-soled boots.

Villa Rouge Painter Lug Sole Booties

Villa Rouge are all over this trend already, and these are the perfect wear-with-everything black boots.

Villa Rouge Packer Chelsea Boots

If you prefer a white boot, they have this similar pair that hits slightly lower at the ankle.

Chain Mania

2021 will be the year of over-accessorizing (in! the! best! way! possible!) so it’s no surprise that chain and jewelry-esque details are making their way to footwear. If you can’t find a style you love, you can always DIY one of your own by pairing gold chain anklets with your favorite shoes.

SCHUTZ 70mm Yareli Mid Stiletto Sandals

I’m obsessed with the faux-anklet detailing on these SCHUTZ heeled sandals, aren’t you?

Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule

These gorgeous bone croc flats with gold chain detail look as good with work attire as they do with jeans.

I Think It’s Clogged

Yes ma’am, clogs are trending. TBH, we should all be thrilled! They’re hella practical and comfortable, and now that we’re all willing to admit that they actually look kind of cute, we’re really onto something.

Madewell Ruby Genuine Calf Hair Clog

I’m living for the textured animal print on these heeled backless clogs by Madewell.

UGG Aubriana Clog

For a funky clog with an almost ’90s-meets-’70s flair, I’m digging this sky gray suede pair from UGG.

Slip(per) Into Something More Comfortable

It’s no secret that in 2020, people spent a lot of time at home, often in the dingy slippers they’d held on to for years. For 2021, treat yourself to a cool, new pair—ones so stylish, you wouldn’t mind accidentally wearing them out of the house.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Zebra Slide

These Ugg slides became absolutely iconic during quarantine, and with tons of fresh new prints and colors dropping, they’re only getting better.

EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers Sheepskin Slipper