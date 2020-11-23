10 Planners That’ll Help You Get Your Life Together In 2021

Scroll To See More Images

No matter how many things I wrote down, it’s safe to say 2020 didn’t exactly go, well, according to plan. Luckily, I’m looking ahead to 2021, and with the new year just a month and a half away, I’m ready to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome some new possibilities—which is why I’m shopping for my 2021 planner early.

I always ran straight to the planner section while shopping for school supplies as a kid, so it’s no surprise that new planner szn is one of my favorite things about approaching a new year. Is there a better smell than a crisp, unused planner? Nope. Can someone please bottle that scent for me? Everyone loves a fresh start, which is also why planners make great gifts for friends and loved ones. Or, y’know, for yourself!

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to how their planners are set up and what they like for them to include, so I’ve scouted out a wide variety to choose from in the list below. That said, all of them are super stylish, because of course they are. From blank or undated planners that aim to improve productivity to tiny gorgeous leather agendas you’ll want to photograph for Instagram, I’ve got you covered. And don’t worry—there are plenty of options that come with stickers to make your planning feel more special. How else could I get excited for a doctor’s appointment otherwise?

The best thing about a new planner is that it represents (quite literally) the turning of a new page, and boy, do I really need to turn the page on this stressful year and enjoy a fresh start. As someone who LOVES both short- and long-term plans, living in this weird pandemic world has made it impossible for me to plan anything further than a week out. No one knows exactly what 2021 will bring, but I will still be making new goals and plenty of to-do lists.

With that, read on for my top planner picks. Bye, 2020—don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Stellar Planner for Type A People

The Happy Planner has clearly-tabbed months, plenty of space to write your many to-do lists and, well, it’s chic AF. Plus, you can order extra sticker sets and goal-oriented accessory books, like this budgeting option, to help make your #2021goals a reality.

A Floral Fanatic’s Favorite

If you like planning far in advance, this gorgeous 17-month planner will do the trick. It has a stunning, colorful cover, weekly and monthly views and three fun illustrated sticker sheets you can use to get creative.

A Quality Planner for the Traditionalist

You can never go with a classic Moleskine planner. Printed on creamy, thick paper, this planner will always make you feel extra-important when writing down your to-dos. There’s even extra pages for bullet journaling (or doodling).

A Pretty Planner for Tracking Productivity

If you’re trying to be more efficient and on top of your s*** in 2021, this Papier pick is the planner for you. It’ll teach you how to create manageable to-do lists and track your goal progress. Plus, the jaguar cover illustrations are also super cool.

A Geometric Planner for Art-Lovers

This striped planner is primarily used to track daily events—from doctors appts and meetings to fun times like brunches and vacations, natch. Throughout the planner, there are pictures of the work of women artists from the Museum of Modern Art.

A Bird Planner for That Instagram Flatlay

Planners are for planning (duh), but I won’t blame you if you also want a cute one for an Instagram photo or two! This super cute planner has tons of room for planning and habit tracking. Plus, it comes with practical bonus stickers.

A Planner for the Prepster at Heart

This highlighter-bright planner will def inspire you to tackle your to-do list every day. Lilly planners have a cult following, and it’s not hard to see why. Preppy or not, we can all agree that this thing is gorgeous!

An Undated Planner for People Who Won’t Keep Up

Who here has bought a calendar planner and then stopping filling it in after March? *Raises hand* I definitely did. Then, bought an undated planner, so I could stop using and come back to it without wasting a ton of pages.

A Planner for the Astrology-Obsessed

If you read your horoscopes religiously or use Co—Star on a daily basis, you’re in tune with how the movement of planets—curse you, Mercury retrograde!—can effect your best-laid plans. Show off your love of all things astrology with this cute planner, and don’t forget to log the full moons and lunar eclipses.

A Luxe Planner for Your Fanciest Plans

Smythson is known for making high-quality leather products, and while they’re very pricey, I noticed that their crossgrain leather planner is just under $60. Plus, the planner is small enough to pop in your pocket or clutch, so you can take it everywhere and get your money’s worth.