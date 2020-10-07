The 2021 Men’s Denim Trends Absolutely Everyone Needs To Try

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, your drawers are packed to the brim with jeans. I’m talking pairs spilling out left and right, and it’s nearly impossible to fit them all without the drawer popping back open. (I love jeans, OK?) There’s just something about denim that stays timeless year after year—with a few new looks thrown in each season, of course. And though I’ll always have my go-to pairs, the 2021 men’s jeans trends are tempting me to add some fresh denim to my wardrobe—if I can get them to fit in my dresser, that is.

My obvious obsession with jeans aside, the denim trends for 2021 are so good. Think throwback vibes meet modern looks perfect for street style ensembles and Instagram photoshoots. While skinny jeans and distressed denim will always stay on-trend, we’re bringing some slightly less-obvious looks to the new year. And the best part? You can shop them all now and stay ahead of the curve. (!)

Plus, the 2021 men’s jeans trends are so easy to style—no matter your gender identity. Denim is for everyone, and the upcoming trends definitely reflect that. You can add your favorite pair of sneakers and a graphic tee to these jeans and stay looking cool the entire year. Or, opt for something a little bolder and add booties and a printed top to the trends. Regardless of how you choose to wear these 2021 trends, you’re going to leave everyone with their jaws on the damn floor.

Keep reading to peep the upcoming 2021 men’s jeans trends from runways like Kenzo, 8igb and Theophilio—and ways to shop them all, of course. You’re going to want to make some room in those overflowing drawers for these beauts ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

That ’70s Show

Say hello to the year of flared jeans and ’70s vibes, folks. We saw a little bit of this trend in 2020, but it’s getting even bigger in 2021. Think That ’70’s Show meets grunge—loose-fitting tees paired with flared jeans and chunky shoes. Expect to see fun iterations of this trend from your favorite retailers in the new year.

A classic black flared jean is a wardrobe must-have. Paired with your favorite cropped tee or a cozy sweater when the weather’s chilly, you can’t lose.

Alternatively, go for a lighter wash, like these Low-Rise Skinny Flared Jeans from ASOS Design. They look impeccable with chunky sneakers—so perfect for a quick street style moment.

Stay Loose

Loose jeans are one of the biggest trends to come out of the Spring/Summer 2021 runways. We saw a boatload of the style in both the SS21 Kenzo and Koche collections, so keep your eyes peeled for the baggy jeans trend. Apparently the new year is all about comfort, because you can expect to see this denim trend paired with oversized tops, too. We love a cozy moment.

These Loose Straight-Fit Jeans from Levi’s are a great starting point if you’re unsure about the trend. Try throwing on a chunky sweater over this pair!

If you’re already sold on the trend, these Straight Leg Jeans from ELOQUII are a perfect option. They have a ’70’s dad vibe, and I’m totally into it.

Tie-Dye Me Down

Oh, you thought tie-dye would end before 2021 started? As if. The tie-dye trend is following us into the new year, and this time, it’s making a splash in myriad denim collections. You can keep this trend subtle or go totally bold with bright colors. Ultimately, it’s up to you—but you’ll definitely see plenty of tie-dye in spring and summer 2021.

If you’re into the subtler tie-dye look, these Rag & Bone Skater Jeans are such a cute option. The colorway is perfect for spring and summer, but you can definitely style them for fall and winter, too. Year-round tie-dye? Yes, please.

Of course, you can always amp things up a notch. These Paint Spill Jeans from MOTHER are a bold look that will have you turning heads in 2021.