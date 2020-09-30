2021’s Top Men’s Fashion Trends Are Looks Everyone Can Rock

Scroll To See More Images

Scoping out new trends is my favorite way to ensure I’m always one step ahead of my other fashionista friends, and a great way to stand out is by borrowing from the boys. Yep, I’m talking about the top 2021 men’s fashion trends, and no matter how you identify, you can totally rock them. While Fashion Month might divide collections into “womenswear” and “menswear,” clothing is genderless, and you should always feel comfortable wearing what you like.

That said, there are tons of men’s 2021 trends I’ve got my eye on to style this year, so I’m sharing the top looks below. What designers really stepped up their menswear this fashion week? Let’s all give Tom Ford a slow clap for an incredible array of groovy ’70s florals paired with modern iPhone lanyards. Talk about innovative, not to mention practical AF! Plenty of designers had their male models rocking handbags this season, but tech slings and fanny packs were definitely in first place for coolest accessories.

As for fabrics, there was a lot to love on the 2021 runways. Leather (and faux-leather, natch) was all the rage, with labels like Private Policy going full Men In Black with head-to-toe looks. For a more earthy feel, patchwork also made an appearance via Stan. For bold statement-makers, look no further than the colorful snakeskin pieces shown by Teddy Vonranson.

Other key pieces making waves for 2021? Sweater vests, aka the only trend your grandpa might’ve been able to predict, but updated with a modern flair you won’t be able to resist. Another notable look was the formal sandal, especially paired with sleek suiting. No, I’m not talking about your basic Havianas—think chunky platform sandals in elevated materials for a laid-back yet dressed-up balance.

I could go on and on, but I’d rather show you than tell you. Read on for the top six menswear trends of 2021 that absolutely everyone (gender aside!) needs to try.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Tech Neck

While plenty of designers showed their male models rocking fanny packs and shoulder bags this season, Tom Ford took it one step further with chic smartphone lanyards dangling from the necks of almost half his models. The look is not only cool, but convenient AF for anyone who tends to misplace their phone every five minutes.

There are tons of cool iPhone cases with lanyards on Etsy, and you can customize this leather one from seller EnBellePoque with your monogram. There’s even a pocket for your credit card!

For a more industrial look, Casetify makes this metal chain option. It’s a little pricey, but hey, isn’t the ability to look this cool and never lose your phone again kind of priceless?

2. Sweater Vests

Sweater vests have slowly but surely been coming back in style, and this look from Colleen Allen’s collection confirms they’re certainly not the stuffy, old-school staple they once were. To update the sweater vest for 2021, go for a fun color or layer it up in unexpected ways—or both.

Bold sky blues were seen all over the runways, so a blue sweater vest is definitely a strong option if you’re looking to try out this cozy trend. This one by Buttoned Down comes in regular, tall and plus-size options.

For a more femme take on the trend, try a shrunken or cropped sweater vest like this one from Grneric. Living for the old-school argyle—school uniform aesthetic, but make it fashun!

3. Leather Up

In 2021, we’ll all be wearing a lot of leather (mostly faux, thank goodness!), so let this head-to-toe look from Private Policy serve as your ultimate source of inspo. If you aren’t ready to take this trend to the extremes just yet, start with just one leather-look item and build your outfit around it with basics.

These Blank NYC leather joggers are the perfect piece to add to your cold-weather wardrobe. Dress them up with a black crop top and heels or down with some booties and a chunky sweater.

Don’t think a leather look has to be uncomfortable! These faux leather joggers from Commando have the look, but feel like leggings. Seriously, does it get any better than that?

4. Suits ‘N’ Sandals

Suiting is back in a big way, no surprise there. What is surprising, though, is the whole “fancy sandal” trend. Timo Weiland’s model above wore a white suit with embellished Birkenstock-style shoes, perfectly balancing formal and casual vibes. If you live in a warm-weather climate all year round (cough, LA, cough), consider stocking up on some fancy winter sandals.

I have a serious crush on these black quilted sandals from Steve Madden. Talk about the perfect transitional weather shoe! Bonus points for the chic gold hardware.

I love the triple Velcro straps and contrasting black and white colors on these fashion-forward sandals by Villa Rouge. Definitely statement-making, but they don’t feel too over-the-top.

5. Colored Snakeskin

In 2021, we’re putting leopard on pause to try out some more exciting prints, from classic zebra to brightly-colored snakeskin. Teddy Vonranson makes a case for the trend with this stunning blue snake jacket with matching baseball hat. This jacket paired with Private Policy’s leather joggers? Chef’s kiss.

I personally own this rain jacket from NOIZE, and believe you me, I wear it no matter the weather. It’s a chic way to dress up an otherwise understated outfit, and the lightweight feel makes it a perfect piece for layering. Plus, it’s on sale!

If colorful snakeskin scares you, start with a monochrome black look and a funky pair of boots to make a statement. This red pair by CASTAMERE gets the job done.

6. Patchwork

Last year’s boho trend to make a comeback was crochet, and this year, it’s definitely patchwork. This dreamy coat by Stan is the kind of piece that looks as good with your night-out ‘fit as it does with sweats the next morning to grab bagels and coffee.

If you really want to commit, this HENGAO button-down is an affordable way to get the look of patchwork material without paying the price of different fabrics pieced together.

Patchwork doesn’t always have to be colorful, and these cute neutral joggers are proof. TBH, these would look stunning with an oversized white Oxford shirt, some brown boots and a funky suede handbag.