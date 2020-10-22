You Heard It Here First—These Are The Masks We’ll All Be Wearing In 2021

Scroll To See More Images

Face masks are now more readily available than just about any trend—even 2021 runway faves like baguette bags and shoulder pads—so we might as well find ways to wear them that feel like a fashion statement. Thankfully, the 2021 mask trends understand the delicate balance between safety and style. It seems that the year 2020 has taught us all the best mask practices (Who could have ever guessed?) and ways to make them flow seamlessly with our ensembles. At this point, masks are just another accessory to add to our wardrobes—though definitely necessary.

Thankfully, face masks have come a long way, and they’re more fashionable than ever these days. And, they’ll be even more so in the new year. There are quite a few different 2021 face mask trends you’ll be seeing in the coming months, so we rounded them up and gave you ways to shop them all in preparation. Wear them now to stay ahead of the curve and later to complete your 2021 outfits. You won’t believe just how chic these masks can be.

From embellished masks that feature gorgeous details worthy of the MoMA to chic disposable masks to wear when sustainable and reusable options just aren’t possible (Allergy season, anyone?), these 2021 face mask trends are here to make our lives a little bit safer and our outfits a little bit cuter. Whether you’re dressing up for a street style photoshoot or headed out on a run and just want to look put-together enough to grab a coffee afterward, snag one of these mask trends and you’re set. Before long, you might even want to wear them with your favorite new year looks.

Embellished Masks

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from shopping for face masks recently, it’s that there are plenty of chic options available. There’s one particular trend, though, that began emerging in 2020 and is already set to rule 2021: embellished face masks. Sure, a cute patterned mask is great, but embellished masks take things up a notch. In both surprisingly versatile styles and maximalist delights, this trend is worth shopping.

Cloud Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

Lele Sadoughi is definitely a go-to for any chic accessory you could ever—including face masks. This pack of three embellished face masks gives you an option for every outfit and every mood, and that’s a beautiful thing.

Stars In Her Eyes Face Mask

If you’re wanting to elevate your mask game, there’s no one like Lirika Matoshi to help you do just that. The designer’s infamous strawberry dress isn’t all that’s worth shopping—this star-embellished face mask is as dreamy as they come.

Chic Disposables

Obviously a more environmentally-friendly and sustainable reusable mask is ideal, but when you’re dealing with allergies or know you’ll need to discard your mask after wearing it, a chic disposable face mask is the way to go. Celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber and even Bella Hadid have been loving sleek, simple and actually-cute disposable face masks, so you might as well get the look for days you can’t use a washable mask!

Black Disposable Face Masks (Pack Of 25)

An all-black disposable mask—including the ear straps!—is definitely a sleek and easy option. The monochrome style of these masks allow them to flow seamlessly with your coolest street style outfits.

Tie-Dye Disposable Face Masks (Pack Of 50)

If you want something a little more maximalist, try these tie-dye disposable masks. You get a simple color scheme (Who doesn’t love black and white?), but a fun and on-trend pattern that will elevate your ensemble.

Mask Chains (!)

If you’re skeptical about adding accessories—and, in particular, a chain—to your mask, I hear you. But these beauts aren’t your grandma’s glasses chain. Both chunky and dainty chains and straps have had a major comeback (They look really cute on sunglasses, FYI!), and the trend has transitioned seamlessly to work with all your favorite face masks. Typically, you just clip the accessories onto your mask and go! Before you know it, your safety measure will become a vital part of your outfit.

Makeda Face Mask + Sunglass Chain

These adorable lightweight mask chains also double as sunglasses chains. So when your masks are no longer needed (whenever that may be), you can still use these pieces to spice up your sunnies looks. A win-win situation!

Paper Clip Face Mask Chain

For something that’s a little daintier but still chic enough to wear with just about everything in your closet, this paper clip face mask chain is a great option.

Fitness Fabrics

Whether you’re hitting the pavement for a quick run in a popular park or heading back to the gym for the first time, you’ll likely be wearing a mask for safety. Luckily, there are athletic face masks that are actually cute, too. (A bonus!) Covering your face while exercising isn’t an ideal situation, but it’s still important to help keep yourself and others safe. Luckily, there are quite a few cloth face masks out there made with exercising and looking stylish in mind, so you can breathe comfortably during your next sweat sesh.

Lilac Sunset Performance Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

Leave it to Lele Sadoughi to make workout-ready face masks that look absolutely adorable. The contrasting colors on the mask and the straps give these the perfect detail.

Made To Move Masks (Pack Of 3)

These Athleta face masks are definitely chic enough to wear out and about with your cutest ensembles in 2021, but they’re also made for movement. Make sure you throw one of these masks on before you go work out or meet your BFFs for a long walk.