Kiss 2020 Goodbye—Your 2021 Horoscope Predicts A Major Turning Point

Wave goodbye to 2020, because the future awaits you and (real talk!) there’s nothing to miss about this sorry excuse for a year. After all, 2020 was incredibly harsh, even by astrological standards. All the heavy-handed planets—Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto—joined forces in disciplinary, no-nonsense Capricorn, laying down the groundwork for a total societal overhaul. Structures came crashing down, authority figures were tested and it seemed like we’d reached the point of no return. Luckily, the tides are turning in your 2021 horoscope, so if 2020 was especially difficult for you, 2021 will feel like a breath of fresh air by comparison. In fact, it you can view it as a brand new beginning!

2020 ended with expansive Jupiter and karmic Saturn forming a conjunction in Aquarius. The last time these two planets connected in Aquarius was in the early 1400s, a time that sparked a major turning point in Western civilization. In fact, this is when the dark ages came to an end and the Renaissance began, a period that prized artistic expression, philosophical exploration and humanity. Therefore, you can expect a cultural revolution of our own to start brewing come 2021! Aquarius is the zodiac sign of community, the collective, altruistic efforts and hope, and these ideals are what will push us forward, kicking and screaming.

That’s not the only reason to have hope. From May to July, you’ll get a taste of a Jupiter in Pisces. Jupiter is the planet of growth, expansion, adventure and optimism, and since it rules over Pisces, this transit is made for beauty and blessings. Expanding spirituality, compassion and creativity, this transit will help you let go of all the pain of last year and heal all the boundaries that have separated us.

The North Node (AKA your ultimate destiny) will also spend the year in mutable air sign Gemini, encouraging you to unlock your mind, connect intellectually and adopt a sense of duality in your perspective. A lunar eclipse and two solar eclipses on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis will stretch until the end of the year, making 2021 a time of truth-seeking, open-mindedness and higher educational growth.

As far as retrogrades go, 2021 is a breeze compared to 2020. Last year, both action-packed Mars and romantic Venus-stationed retrograde, taking your career and your love life for an uncomfortable spin. Fortunately, for the vast majority of, 2021, neither Venus nor Mars will station retrograde, and they will move forward unfettered by backwards tailspins.

However, you still have three Mercury retrogrades to worry about and each of them take place in air signs. In astrology, air is an element that is concerned with logic over emotion, and this year, Mercury retrogrades will have you rethinking the ideas you live by and the methods through which you communicate them.

If you couldn’t be more ready to say adios to 2020, start the new year right by reading your 2021 horoscope. Oh, and make sure you read for both your sun and rising signs, because the more insight, the better.

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle 2021, and follow the link to your full horoscope below.

Aries

2021 will help you tap into your inner humanitarian and connect with like-minded people who share your same vision for the future. Saturn and Jupiter will spend the year redesigning your eleventh house of community and friendship, encouraging you to leave behind social circles that you’ve outgrown as you forge a deeper and more profound connection to the collective. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

Exciting things are cooking in your love life that will come to a head by late April, when Venus and Uranus join forces in your first house of the self. You’re embracing your authenticity and independence, better positioning yourself to find someone who truly gets you! Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

The North Node continues to travel through your first house of the self this year, really pushing you to step up to the plate and become the adult you know you can be. You’re not a little kid anymore and you’re ready to let your higher self be your guide. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re spending the upcoming year increasing the level of intimacy and commitment in your love life. You’ll feel a rush in your heart during late January and mid-December, when Venus and Pluto spread emotional depth throughout your seventh house of partnerships, intensifying your desire to love and be loved in return. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Leo, 2020 was a year of mental preparation, readying you for the journey that’s about to come! From March to June, Saturn highlighted your seventh house of partnerships, giving you a taste of some of the relationship-building themes that will really settle into focus during 2021. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

You owe it to yourself to really fight for your goals this coming year. As the North Node continues to transit your tenth house of social status, the cosmos will reward you every time get back up and try again. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

Now that Saturn is no longer forming a square to your zodiac sign, there’s a strong chance there will be a lot less pressure on your shoulders come 2021. You’re spending this year rediscovering your creativity and reconnecting with your inner child as Saturn inhibits your artistic fifth house. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Passion intensifies in your relationships as the year begins. By late January, Mars and Uranus will combine their energies in your seventh house of partnerships, increasing the chances of unexpected conflicts. Emotional realities may also create tension in your relationships by mid-February, when Saturn squares off with Uranus. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You’re spending 2021 learning so much as Saturn spends the year challenging your brain power and putting your intelligence to the test. You’re also embracing cosmic opportunities to welcome the relationships you truly deserve as the North Node transits your partnership-oriented seventh house. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

This year is all about building a steady foundation to work from. As Saturn and Jupiter course through your second house of values and self-worth, you’re learning what it takes to built the reality you desire, one brick at a time. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

This year, your love life is about you. It’s about strengthening your relationship with yourself and embracing a deeper commitment to yourself. As Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter join forces in your first house of the self during February, you will nurture a love life that supports your personal growth. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

2021 is a year filled with so much personal growth and expansion of the self. However, it won’t feel as difficult; it’ll all be invigorating and exciting! Jupiter will take a brief but powerful trip through Pisces from May to July, introducing you to a confidence and abundance that lifts your spirits to new heights. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.