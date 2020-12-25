I’m Mentally Redecorating My Space With These 2021 Home Decor Trends

Scroll To See More Images

No, I don’t need to redecorate my apartment, but I can still keep myself updated on all the latest home decor trends for 2021, can’t I? This year, revamping your space isn’t about making massive changes, so you don’t have to splurge on a new couch or massive TV to shake things up.

We’ve spent a lot of time at home over the past year (like, a lot of time), so it’s no surprise we all want to zhuzh up our spaces and give them a little extra love in 2021. Luckily, there are tons of trends that make doing so easy, and they appeal to any aesthetic. Into vintage nostalgia? Load up on found art, Victorian frames and dried florals. Into statement pieces? Shop art deco mirrors, boldly-patterned wallpapers and unexpected trinkets. Just want your apartment to look like the ones you keep Liking on Instagram? Babe, bite the bullet and buy a squiggle candle. You know you’re no good at DIYs.

Below, I’ve rounded up the top eight home decor trends for 2021, along with ways to shop them all. Add them all to cart and try a whole new vibe, or slowly work one or two pieces in to give your space a breath of fresh air. In the end, your home should be a place that makes you happy, so you should fill it with things you like. That said, a little inspo never hurt anyone, and these trends are especially good.

Shop away, and LMK if you need help redecorating!

Funky Candles

The trend we all tried in quarantine and only partially succeeded at. Don’t be afraid to buy one from someone a little more crafty! For really unique styles you won’t find anywhere else, Etsy is where it’s at, and seller OhFilly really serves up some variety.

Bold Wallpaper

If you’re wallpapering your space in 2021, you’d better go bold. Metallics, animals and the like are all huge trends, so no more playing it safe with gold dots or simple stripes. If you’re a wallpaper newbie, definitely opt for a peel-and-stick version to make application as easy as possible.

Cozy Neutrals

After a wild year, we all just want to be cozy! Even fans of modern, borderline-austere home aesthetics should consider snagging a few throws and pillows to cozy up harsh spaces. Comfort can be chic, too! This extra-large faux fur teddy throw is proof.

Art Deco Mirrors

The ’80s are back, baby! Well, kind of. Art deco aesthetics began in the 1920s, but they had a revival in the ’80s and they’re back again for round three. Look for unique shapes and tons of gold to really play up this style.

Mirrors are another huge trend for 2021, and this geometric one definitely has some art deco flair, toned down with wood instead of gold (but you could always DIY it with some spray paint if that’s more your vibe!).

Vintage Nostalgia

Vintage or vintage-inspired accents are the perfect contrast to any ’80s art deco items in your home. An eclectic clash done right is a good thing, not a hot mess! Picture frames are a great way to inject some old-school charm into your space, and these ornate gold options are some perfect examples.

Dried Florals

Pampas grass took over in 2020, and dried flowers and leaves like eucalyptus will replace them for 2020. A good dried bouquet doesn’t come cheap, but you can keep it forever; when you tally that against the price of fresh flowers every week, it’s more than worth it.

Statement Trinkets

Skip the funky bedspread and over-the-top collage wall. In 2021, it’s all about the little things, so keep the big stuff simple and accessorize with small, unique trinkets that double as conversation-starters. Exhibit A? This tiger plant pot—odd, but decidedly wonderful.

Found Art

If you can, hit up your local thrift store or antique shop and scope out the art section. You’ll find beautiful paintings and stunning frames no one else will have—no more going to a friend’s house and seeing she printed the same exact photos for her gallery wall as you did. Yikes.

If you can’t shop IRL, search up vintage paintings on Etsy, but prepare to pay up, as sellers have already done the digging for you.