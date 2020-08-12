Is It Too Early To Start Talking About 2021 Fashion Trends? I Think Not

While I enjoyed my tie-dye sweatsuits as much as the next gal, it’s safe today 2020 was kind of a wash in terms of fashion. Don’t get me wrong—I still online-shopped like a total maniac, but I didn’t have many opportunities to wear my new finds out in the world (Thank goodness I could still post them on Instagram). With this in mind, I’ve already started thinking about 2021 fashion trends, and whether my 2020 impulse-buys will still be cute when we (hopefully) get a re-do come January.

Of course, there are plenty of more important things to think about right now, but focusing on fashion for just a second gives me a moment of relief. That said, taking note of next year’s trends is easier said than done this season, since Fashion Month is going almost entirely digital this coming September. Still, I’ve noticed a handful of 2021 trends already popping, and I’m planning to use the coin I saved by staying home all summer to buy a few key pieces to help me start 2021 on the proper, fashion-forward foot.

As the new year grows closer and more and more designers share their plans for 2021, this list will grow and evolve, but for now, at least eight concrete trends come to mind. From the baguette handbags we bought and never wore out this year to fresh colorways like soothing lilac and powerful jewel-toned green, 2021 is shaping up to be a pretty damn stylish year one way or another. If you’re looking to get ahead of the 2021 fashion trends, read on for a few looks to love. Just don’t forget your face mask.

Minimalism

Neutral tones, clean lines and monochrome colorways are in for 2021, and after the ups and downs of 2020, we could use a little simplicity in our lives! A crisp, chic pair of kicks like the Reebok Flashfilm 2.0 Running Shoes is a perfect pick to pair with everything from loungewear to suiting co-ords. Dress them up or down all year long.

Accessory Play

As our clothing preferences become more minimalist, it’s fun to contrast basics and staples with some more maximalist accessories. Add a few fun jewelry pieces or statement handbags to your wardrobe to make even simple looks feel fun. The Tory Burch Lee Radziwell Petite Accordion Bag is the #1 Must-Buy on my list.

Lilac

Dusty lilacs and lavenders will rule in 2021, as we say goodbye to millennial pink once and for all and find a new, equally-femme fave. If you’re ready to lean in, give a great piece like the Ganni Heavy Satin Dress a go. If purples feel just a bit too girly for you, try a lilac blazer, lavender tee or something more sporty to edge up these flowery hues.

Baguettes

2020 saw thew return of the iconic Fendi baguette, only we had absolutely nowhere to wear it. For 2021 trends, more and more brands will mimic the iconic shape, so be on the lookout for long, skinny shoulder bags a la the Marc Jacobs Crescent Bag. BTW, these babies tend to be fairly small, so let’s leave any excess baggage in 2020.

Paisley

OK, so not really full-on ’60s paisley, but bandana print is in! Especially when you swap traditional reds or blues for neutral colorways like black, cream or camel. 2020’s tie-dye trend was unpredictable and flowing, while 2021’s paisley is far more structured, while still a super playful pattern. The Lioness Walk The Line Midi Dress is a gorgeous Exhibit A.

Elevated Loungewear

No surprise here, we aren’t throwing our sweats to the wind the second the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2020. Still, it can’t hurt to elevate our loungewear and activewear just a little bit as we attempt to regain a sense of normalcy, right? Swap sweatpants for chic joggers like the KORAL Zone Pants, and skip the matching sweatshirt and go for a more fitted top. The Alala Cinch Top is the ideal wear-with-everything piece.

Green

Not to go full Barney the Dinosaur on you, but in addition to purple, green is also trending. Sage and olive greens always compliment a neutral color palette, but for 2020 fashion trends, I’m talking rich, jewel-toned emeralds and Kelly greens guaranteed to pop. If you aren’t ready to go green from head to toe, start at toe with the Loeffler Randall Libby-emsk Heeled Sandal.

Masks (Duh)

No surprise here, the biggest accessory trend of 2021 will be masks. If you rushed to buy some basic masks a few months back, don’t hesitate to invest in both high-quality, breathable fabrics as well as masks you simply find attractive now that we’re in it for the long haul. The more you like the masks you’ve got, the easier they are to commit to wearing. This Perry Ellis Fabric Face Mask 6-Pack has tons of pretty patterned options.