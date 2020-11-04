2021 Boot Trends So Good, You Won’t Mind Taking Off Your Slippers

Scroll To See More Images

In 2020, I wore slippers 90% of the time. Don’t get me wrong, it was kind of nice to give my feet a rest while working from home, but my OOTDs suffered greatly, and I’m excited to invest in 2021’s boot trends and get a leg (err, foot) up on next year’s hottest footwear.

When shopping for boots, I always, always ensure I’ve already got the staples in my closet first. Black suede booties? Check. Brown leather riding boots? Check. Sparkly heeled pair I’ll only wear on New Year’s Eve? I know it’s silly, but check. From there, I allow myself to shop a few new pairs according to the year’s biggest trends, along with whatever else catches my eye—and luckily, those two areas overlap when it comes to 2021. Four top trends stand out among the rest, and I’ll definitely be shopping them all.

First and funkiest, patchwork boots are in, and not in a ’70s hippie way—in a hella-chic way. Patchwork boots exist as neutrals in 2021, and you can dress them up or down with anything for an added bit of texture and intrigue. Next on the list is contrast stitching, and nobody does it like Dr. Martens and their signature yellow thread. That said, even more formal silhouettes will play with this trend, and the results will put your basic, solid-colored boots to shame.

Moving right along, the next top trend is a square toe, and in the words of Lizzo, I’ve been waiting on this one. I love the look of a pointed toe, but the feel? It’s a no from me. Square toes are far more comfortable, and they look just as good, as proven by my picks below. Last but not least, a trend that started picking up speed in fall 2020 and will ride all the way into 2021: the lug sole. Think of the chunkiest, heaviest soles you can image, and slap those on to combat boots, Chelsea boots, etc.

I know you’re dying to shop these trends too, so without any further ado, read on for 2021’s best boot trends and my top selects for each.

Patchwork

Patchwork was a runway trend that made its way down to our feet, and options like the Sam Edelman Olina Booties make the casual print feel fancy and fresh. BTW, these babies also come in red. I’m getting both.

If you prefer a taller boot, these Vince Camuto Saraalan Knee High Boots might suit your style better. There are three different colorways, but I love the brown and tan suede contrasted by the bold snake print.

Contrast Stitching An all black boot with black stitching? Yawn, pass. In 2021, contrast stitching will be in, and the signature yellow thread used on Dr. Martens boots like the Leona Boot will be all the rage.

Another fave Dr. Martens pick are the Sinclair Platform Boots, which feature not only contrast stitching, but a contrasting white upper and black sole. Talk about statement-making! Dr. Martens Sinclair Platform Boots $200 buy it

Square Toe

Kiss uncomfortable pointy-toed boots goodbye forever, because a square toe is in style for 2021. I’m already eyeing these Zodiac Adele Buckle Booties, with studding and tri-buckle details.

If you’re looking for a stunning splurge, the STAUD Women’s Eva Booties are guaranteed to elevate any outfit you pair them with. I just love that lush shade of green.

Lug Soles

Last but not least, chunk it up with heavy lug soles, the trend that’s perfect for outdoor adventuring and edgy street style. Villa Rouge do a ton of boots with chunky soles, but I like the contrast of these black and bourbon-colored Packer Chelsea Boots.

If you need to easy into this heavy trend, start with a more subtle lug sole on a pair of all-black boots. These Naturalizer Verney 2 Water Repellent Booties are basically rainboots you can wear no matter the weather.