The 2020 Sneaker Trends Are Cooler Than I Will Ever Be

If there’s anything I can’t get enough of, it’s sneakers. No matter the day, event or outfit, sneakers are always my number one pick for shoes. So, of course, figuring out the 2020 sneaker trends was very high up on my list of sartorial priorities. After scouring the spring/summer 2020 runways from fashion month for all the trending sneaker looks, I can safely say that the 2020 sneaker trends are cooler than I could ever hope to be. Some of these trends are continuations of the 2019 shoe trends we’ve seen in a multitude of street style photos as well as in our favorite stores, and some are absolutely new for 2020. Bring it all on, baby. My sneaker obsession will never die.

Seriously, sneakers are the answer to every fashion qualm. I mean, they’re cute, comfy and endlessly trendy, so what’s not to love? Pair them with your favorite dress, cute wide-leg pants or skinny jeans. The possibilities are absolutely endless. There are casual sneakers perfect for galavanting around Disneyland, dressier sneakers you could wear to a red carpet event and everything in between. I truly cannot stress enough just how perfect sneakers are for any occasion. I will never stop singing their praises—especially chunky dad sneakers—so no one try and stop me.

Below, you’ll find the five 2020 sneaker trends to expect from your favorite brands in the upcoming year. Start scouting out these styles now, and you’ll have the perfect start to a 2020 wardrobe already solidified.

1. Bright & Sunny Hues

We saw sunset hues all over the runways of fashion month, and the trend also applies to the sneakers we’re sure to see everywhere in 2020. It’s basically like walking around with the most beautiful part of nature on your feet—and who wouldn’t want that?

2. Unexpected Throwbacks

Everything old is new again, and the 2020 sneaker trends are absolutely no exception to this rule. Expect details from your childhood sneakers to reappear in the new year (like the velcro-reminiscent straps from Coach’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection).

3. Platform Sneakers

It’s time to get tall, y’all. Platform sneakers are in for 2020, and you’re seriously going to be seeing them everywhere. For all my shorties out there, this is a dream come true. Plus, platforms are way easier to walk in than sky-high heels, so you’ll have to worry less about falling while you’re out on the town.

4. Even More Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers will never die, and I’m very happy about it. 2020 will bring even more of the ugly sneaker trend, and frankly, I cannot wait. This trend has been one of my favorites of 2019, and I’m excited to see the updates it will get in the new year.

5. Go Bold Wit It

Statement heels who? Statement sneakers for 2020 are where the real street style will be. Amp up any ensemble with a pair of maximalist sneakers, and watch the compliments pour in all year long.