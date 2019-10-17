Shoe Trends You’re Sure to See on Everyone’s Feet in 2020

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing I can never resist, it’s shoes. Whether it’s chunky dad sneakers, trendy mules and loafers or endlessly chic slides, there’s a good chance I have a pair somewhere in my room. Due to this obsession, of course, I was itching to know the 2020 shoe trends based on the runways of fashion month. During NYFW, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, there were so many impeccable shoe looks, and it gave us such insight into what we can expect next year. Get ready to make some room in your closet, babes, because you’re going to want all these 2020 shoe trends ASAP.

If you don’t suffer from the desire to buy every single pair of shoes that exist on this planet, I get it (kind of. I really, really love shoes.), but it never hurt anyone to check up on the upcoming trends. Whether you’ve already got your spring/summer 2020 outfits mapped out or are just curious about what shoe trends the runways predicted, I’m here to help a shoe-lover out. Below, you’ll find the five shoe trends you’re sure to see everywhere in 2020. There’s a little something for everyone—Or, if you’re me, you’ll love all five.

1. Maximalist Booties

Booties, booties, booties, booties rockin’ everywhere. In 2020, maximalist booties will reign. Whether you pair them with a sleek minimalist look—and let your booties do the talking—or go full maximalist with both your ensemble and booties, you can’t miss with this trend.

2. Loafers with a Twist

Oof, I love a good loafer, so seeing the new 2020 loafer trends make an appearance during fashion month was a treat. In the new year, expect your favorite loafers to show up, but with sartorially intriguing twists (like buckles where you’d least expect them or patterns you’d never imagine).

3. Lace-Up Sandals

Lace-up sandals are probably the most low-key 2020 shoe trend, but still perfect for all your spring and summer adventures. They look great paired with dresses, jeans, jumpsuits—pretty much anything your heart desires.

4. Minimalist Mania

Just because minimalist shoes are sure to trend in 2020 doesn’t mean they’re boring. In fact, expect minimalist designs, but with some asymmetrical twists.

5. Platforms as High as the Heavens

Make me tall, please! As someone who’s 5’3″ and also isn’t great at walking in heels, the 2020 platform shoe trend is a dream come true. Plus, there are so many ways you’ll see this trend created—from maximalist boots like the Hello Kitty ones above or minimalist platforms sure to go with every outfit.