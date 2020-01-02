These 2020 Sandal Trends Will Be the Perfect Addition to Your Spring & Summer Wardrobes

Scroll To See More Images

Because we’re all still donning our puffer coats and warm trenches, it can be weird to think about spring and summer trends. However, 2020 is here, and it’ll be warm before we know it. When that day comes, and the snow has finally all melted, you’ll want to have a grasp on all the 2020 sandal trends. Yes, it seems wild to look at open-toed shoe options right now, but you’ll be glad you paid attention ahead of time (and maybe also scheduled a pedicure). The time to set those feet free is just a few months away, so you might as well start preparing now.

If you don’t suffer from the desire to buy every single pair of shoes that exist on this planet, I get it (kind of. I really, really love shoes.) But, it never hurt anyone to check up on the upcoming trends. Whether you’ve already got your spring/summer 2020 outfits mapped out or are just curious about what sandal trends the runways predicted, I’m here to help a shoe-lover out. Below, you’ll find the five sandal trends you’re sure to see everywhere in 2020. There’s a little something for everyone—Or, if you’re me, you’ll love all five.

Flyin’ High—

Good news for all my shorties out there: Platform sandals will rule 2020. This trend is the perfect mixture of early aughts maximalism with ’70s glam. Pair them with cropped denim or your favorite sundress for a look that can’t be beat this spring and summer.

Baby Got Bow—

I like big bows and I cannot lie. In 2020, bow-adorned sandals will add a feminine flair to any ensemble. Pair some bow sandals with an asymmetrical or masculine pieces for a contrast that’s sure to have you standing out all spring and summer long.

Wrap Me Up—

Lace-up espadrilles, ankle-wrapped thong sandals and the like are set to be huge once the winter ends. Expect your 2020 spring and summer to be filled with effortlessly beachy strappy sandals. This trend is perfect for creating the ultimate vacation vibe—no matter where you roam.

It’s Just Asymmetry, Baby—

Asymmetrical straps and details will take over the sandal world in spring/summer 2020. Expect to see both colorful and minimalist versions of this chic trend. It’s safe to say these asymmetrical sandals are definitely street style ready.

Double Trouble—

If you’re a ’90s baby (or earlier), you’ll probably remember the double strap trend. Well, friends, it’s back for 2020. Go ahead and find your most ’90s ensemble to pair with these simple and chic double strap sandals.