Bye, Dainty Gold Chains: The Top 2020 Jewelry Trends Are All About Drama

While some look to the runways (OK, and Instagram) to see what all the models are wearing on their bodies, I’m more interested in what they’ve got on their ears. And on their fingers, and around their necks — do you see where I’m going with this? Earrings, rings, and necklaces are the keys to my heart, and lucky for me, all the 2020 jewelry trends are full-on obsession-worthy. Designers like Christian Siriano made a case for the shift from gold to silver with chunky, punk-inspired chains, while others, like Givenchy and Jacquemus, showed off more playful looks like colorful tassels and wide white hoops, respectively. If you’re in the market to treat yourself to a few new pieces, read on for the jewelry trends worth trying out this season.

1. Dangle Earrings

At the Tadashi Shoji Fall/Winter 2020 show, models paired ornate gowns with collarbone-length dangle earrings, and while that extra-long look might not be as practical IRL, the inspo is everything. A slightly shorter pair with just as much fringe and glitz gives your 2020 jewelry some 1920s drama. The Aqua Multi Chain Drop Earrings look like a million bucks, but they’ll only cost you $34.

2. Silver Chains

Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection was complimented by a Harley Quinn-inspired hair and makeup look, and the pièce de résistance to many of the ensembles was an edgy silver chain (or two!). Dainty gold chain necklaces have been the Instagram standard for some time now, so consider swapping yours for a chunky silver version and see how the edgy twist feels. Missoma has a wide variety of silver necklaces that are just begging to be layered, but the Axiom Chain is still strong enough to make a statement all on its own.

3. White Hoops

Models at the Jacquemus Fall/Winter 2020 runway show wore a variety of chunky white earrings, but none stood out quite like the large-and-in-charge white hoops. When you can’t decide between silver and gold but colorful jewelry won’t fit your look, go for a crisp, clean white in a classic shape and wonder why you aren’t opting for white hoops on the reg. The Argento Vivo Enamel Plated Hoop Earrings are a gorgeous, slightly smaller take to ease you in.

4. Solo Tassel