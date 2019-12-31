All the Denim Trends Sure to Pervade Your 2020

Scroll To See More Images

If I’m being honest, I wear denim almost every single day. I love how you can dress it up or down, and there are so many flattering styles that never fail to make me feel like a sartorial queen—especially with the influx of high-waisted and vintage-inspired denim looks these past few years. If you’ve also been loving the recent denim styles, you’ll be glad to hear that the 2020 jean trends are full of your favorites (with a couple new styles making their way into the scene, as well). Based on both the runways from fashion month and street style looks, we can predict all the 2020 denim trends you’re sure to see everywhere in the new year.

If you’re not someone who pays close attention to all the different fashion runways during fashion month or pours over street style looks for hours, have no fear. We did the research for you. The runways and streets were filled with 2020 denim trends we can wait to wear in the new decade. As one door closes, another opens, and the jean trends for the new year are the perfect combination of old and new. Vintage denim fans, you’ll love some of the high-waisted styles that will pervade 2020. Skinny jean-lovers will also be thrilled at the continuation of this trend, as well. Below, you’ll find the seven denim trends that are sure to be available from all your favorite designers in 2020.

Rip It Up—

Because the fashion universe knows we can’t wait for our parents to comment on the holes in our jeans (*eye roll*), ripped and distressed denim is on-trend for 2020. Pair these hole-filled wonders with a graphic tee and and an oversized blazer or an effortlessly chic wrap top. The possibilities are endless on this one.

Boot-Cut Baby—

Former horse girls (You know who you are.) rejoice, because boot-cut jeans are in for 2020. This style is very ’70s mixed with a little bit of the early aughts, so go ahead and grow your hair long and grab a poncho to achieve the full look.

High-Rise & Wide-Leg—

More fabric, please. High-rise wide-leg jeans are here for 2020, and I’m pretty happy about it. Whether you like your wide-leg denim to hit the floor or prefer it cropped, as long as it’s high-waisted, you’re good to go. This style of denim is perfect for pairing with feminine blouses or cropped sweaters.

Skinny Legend—

Everyone loves a good skinny jean, am I right? Luckily for all of us who have seven pairs of this style in our closets, the high-waisted skinny jean isn’t going anywhere in 2020. Wear your favorite pair with a turtleneck and statement duster jacket in the winter and flow-y crop top in the spring.

Long Form—

Ankle jeans whomst?! Long jeans are in for 2020, so go ahead and forego shaving your legs. This style of denim is perfectly paired with crop tops to add a little bit of contrast in lengths. Wear your tiniest blouse with these long jeans in the summer or cop a fuzzy cropped sweater in the fall.

Pleat-Front, Please—

Pleat-front pants are trending for 2020, so it only makes sense that pleat-front jeans are also set to make as place in the new year. This style of denim is basically made for tucking in chic blouses or graphic tees and cinching that waist of yours with a belt. Vintage vibes all day.

Shorty Get Loose—

While long jeans are in for 2020, so are short jeans. Whether it be jean cut-offs, denim capris or (Don’t hate me for this.) denim bermuda shorts, you can re-purpose any old pair to become trendy for 2020. Just take a pair of scissors on your high school denim and get to work.