Here’s What’s Going to Happen to You in 2020, According to the AstroTwins

Welcome to 2020, my dudes. Here we are, the start of a new year, a new decade, a new era. No pressure to make this one really count—because, after all, time is a human construct—but high chance you’re trying to make this The Best Year Ever anyway. I know this not only because of great context clues (such as it being the start of a new decade) but also because your 2020 horoscopes say so.

We caught up with Ophira Edut, one half of the AstroTwins, to learn about everything that’s going to happen for you in the new year—and there’s a lottttta Capricorn energy, meaning you’ll be spending a lot of 2020 getting your shit together.

We also asked Ophira for advice on how each zodiac sign can best navigate all the wild cosmic lineups that are bound to happen in the new year (10+ retrogrades!!!), because, listen, if you’re going to go to someone for horoscopes, then the AstroTwins are the ones to go to.

Not only do they have a wildly popular astrology site (it’s AstroStyle.com, for the uninitiated), they also have a newly-launched book full of 2020 horoscopes for every sign—aptly named “The AstroTwins’ 2020 Horoscope Guide“. Of course, we couldn’t talk about the book without scoring you guys a discount, too. You can get 10 percent off if you use the code “stylecaster” at checkout—and ain’t that already an auspicious start to the new year?

Aside from that promo code, 2020 will, indeed, be full of many blessings—but mostly disguised as opportunities to grow and self reflect. You can credit that to the unprecedented number of planets that will be in Capricorn this coming year—Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn. According to Ophira, that hasn’t happened since 1512. Add to that, Pluto and Saturn haven’t been in Capricorn since the 1200s. This just all further emphasizes the fact that 2020 will be a year full of Big Capricorn Energy.

“ 2020 will have lots of changes. A setting-up-the-foundation-of-your-life kind of year. ”

Much like the earth sign’s personality, this Capricorn energy will have us in the mood to work hard and build solid foundations. Speaking to STYLECASTER, Ophira shared, “2020 will lots of changes. A setting-up-the-foundation-of-your-life kind of year. Doing everything on a solid foundation.”

While it might be a cold year with much focus on career and pursuits, the AstroTwins’ book also states that it’ll be a year of community, one that invites us to “lean into he human spirit, taking care of ourselves and each other.”

But you should really see for yourselves. Scroll through for Ophira’s insights on how 2020 will affect each zodiac sign.

Your 2020 Horoscope, According to Ophira Edut of the AstroTwins

Aries

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Staying on track with one goal, because Aries can become super impatient and want to do everything they can.

Do you have any advice?

Less is more. Try not to take on everything you can. Just tackle one big project, instead of a million little ones.

TAURUS

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Trusting the universe. Trusting the outcomes. Trusting enough to go big, because Taurus always wants to look for answers and security, but you don’t need a guarantee before you go and put yourself into something. Take risks.

What can this sign look forward to in the new year?

Travel and maybe opportunities to go freelance or take on a bigger, exciting project.

GEMINI

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Gemini likes to scatter themselves around, but they’re actually going to do well if they really narrow things down and don’t spread themselves too thin, especially. Go in deep instead of going wide. Go for the stuff that’s built to last.

What can this sign look forward to in the new year?

It’s a very lucky year for money and sex. Longterm relationships are likely to get really “official” or there will be large amounts of money coming their way.

CANCER

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Opening up. It’s a really lucky relationship (both business and personal) year, but Gemini’s tendency is to be self-protective. If they are, they’ll miss the opportunity to meet somebody who could actually be a quality person.

Do you have any advice?

Don’t judge people too quickly. Open up more, and don’t come in so self-protectively.

LEO

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Humility. This is the year to be of service and a little more low-key, behind the scenes. This is the time to put your heads down and work hard. Manage your patience and pay your dues. Leos want to be everywhere all the time, so they’ll have to sacrifice a little bit of that to ground and stabilize themselves.

What can this sign look forward to in the new year?

All the benefits of focusing on yourself—such as getting really healthy, travel, growing and learning, increasing your skillset, etc.

VIRGOS

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Allowing themselves to be the star. Virgos tend to want everything to be perfect. They want it all to be figured out and to have all the answers—but that doesn’t always happen. So they could be more spontaneous. Have fun! Be open to taking a chance. That will pay off, especially in love and in any crazy adventure they’re doing.

Do you have any advice?

Go with it. Don’t feel guilty if you get attention and other people don’t. It’s really your time, so enjoy that. Also, be creative.

LIBRAS

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

It may be a kind of emotional year for Libras. They don’t like to go that deeply into their emotions, but they’ll really grow if they do this year.

Do you have any advice?

Don’t run away when the feelings start to flow. Focus on your family and your home and allow yourself to deepen your emotional connections.

SCORPIO

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Scorpios will find themselves looking at the people they’re around and how they communicate with others. They may make some changes to their relationships, so the challenge here might be opening up and being more welcoming.

Do you have any advice?

Be more transparent and honest. Scorpios don’t always tell people how they feel. They tend to expect you to read their minds, but that’s just not gonna happen. Open up more, don’t expect people to know what you’re thinking. Just throw ’em a bone, for god’s sake!

SAGITTARIANS

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Sticking to a routine. They like to be spontaneous and all-over the place, taking risks. This year is calling for them to not be as big of a risk-taker and to just kind of throw down and go through the due process. Less is more.

What can this sign look forward to in the new year?

Just like Gemini, this will be a huge money year for Sagittarians. There’s an opportunity to make a lot of money, more than they have in a really long time—but only if they stick to a plan.

CAPRICORN

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

This will be Capricorn’s luckiest year in over a decade, actually. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, is in Capricorn, so Caps are all starting fresh. Starting over. There will be a ton of new opportunities. The challenges are to not get in your own way and to not be skeptical. Yes, this is really happening to you. Believe it.

Do you have any advice?

It’s not a fluke. Be more welcoming of what’s coming your way. Believe the good when it’s there.

AQUARIUS

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

Figuring out who they are, who they’re not, who they want to be and where they want to be.

Do you have any advice?

Don’t force anything. Go with the flow. Let go and release what’s no longer serving you.

PISCES

What will be the biggest challenge in 2020 for this sign?

The year 2020 will be a really big year for career. This year is all about organizing people and bringing them together.

Do you have any advice?

Try participating in community activism. It’s very much what the Pisces personality is about, so this will work well for them.