Home Decor Trends You Can Expect to See Everywhere in 2020

The new decade is approaching very quickly—Like, where did 2019 go?—which means it’s time to take a look at what the ’20s have in store for everything home decor. (Hey, that rhymed!) The 2020 home decor trends are officially here, so if you’ve been itching to redecorate your space, now is the time to gain some insight. While home decor decisions are typically deeply personal, there’s no denying we’re all inspired by people, places or trends of the moment. Even if you’re someone who likes to think outside the box and go against the grain, it can help to know the trends before branching out. You might even find yourself falling in love with a design style you never thought you’d like. The possibilities are endless.

Based on the data (Look, I know “data” isn’t a fun word, but when it has to do with chic home decor, it’s definitely much more interesting.) from both Pinterest and Etsy, we’ve unveiled all the home decor trends for the upcoming year. Some are broad themes that can be applied to any room in the house, while others are specific home decor aesthetics or patterns for those wanting a more detail-oriented route. However you choose to decorate your home, office or dorm, there’s something for everyone in the home decor trends for the new decade. You’ll find 11 of these stylish 2020 trends for your perusal below. Happy decorating!

1. Feng Shui Decor

If you’re looking to have a stress-free 2020, then the Feng Shui home decor trend is definitely here to help. According to Pinterest, this re-energizing style of decorating is set to be in for the new decade. Our chis can’t wait.

2. Garden Rooms

Plant mom is the new dog mom, apparently. Dedicating a room in your home to all your plant babies is all the rage for the new year, according to Pinterest. So grab some succulents—or other, more easily killed plants if you have a green thumb—and start a garden room in 2020.

3. Chartreuse Decor

According to Etsy, chartreuse is the color to shop in the new year. 2020 is sure to bring so many chartreuse decor pieces, but you can shop this exact chartreuse comforter on Etsy right now and stay ahead of the game.

4. Home Theater

It may feel like home theaters are only something that mansion-owners have, but Pinterest’s data tells us they’ll be popping up a lot more in 2020. You might want to start looking at majorly big screen TVs.

5. Color-Blocking Decor

We love a good color-block clothing item, so why not take that same concept and apply it to home decor? According to Etsy, color-block decor will trend in 2020, so you might as well go ahead and get this color-block art print on Etsy now.

6. Aesthetic Coffee Set-Ups

Go ahead and buy the coolest coffee supplies you can find, because home coffee stations are trending in 2020, according to Pinterest. Aesthetic Instagram photos are sure to abound.

7. Spanish-Style Bathrooms

From decorative tile to unique archways, Pinterest says Spanish bathrooms are in for 2020.

8. Audio Rooms

Treat yourself to a room full of surround sound—and all your favorite tunes. Audio rooms are sure to be the most musical addition to any home in 2020, according to Pinterest.

9. Classic Blue Decor

The Pantone color of the year is Classic Blue, so you can expect to see plenty of this dusk-inspired color in 2020 home decor.

10. Indoor Water Fountains

Outdoor water fountains are so last year. According to Pinterest, 2020 brings the water inside. How luxurious.

11. French Antiques

Pack your bags and take a trip to France, because French antiques are a home-decor must for 2020. Pinterest searches for this trend are up 384 percent. Oui oui.