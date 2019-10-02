These Will Be Next Year’s Biggest Fashion Trends—According to Your Favorite Influencers

Scroll To See More Images

Influencers, am I right? They’re everywhere—whether that be all over your Instagram newsfeed, sitting front row at fashion week or vlogging in the produce aisle in the name of YouTube. Really insane how an influencer can post a selfie in one of those previously considered “fugly” bucket hats to their million or so followers, only to then bear witness to the rest of the fashion set deeming bucket hats “cool again.” It’s as if influencers have the power to—dare I say—influence. Best believe they know fashion. They’re also often ahead of the game. So, of course, we had to seek out their knowledge and bring to you a list of what 2020 fashion trends influencers love and forecast to hit big next year.

First off, I’d like to disclaim that this is much, much different than forecasting next year’s fashion trends by studying the runways. Approaching an influencer means consulting the mind of someone who not only is familiar with street style and fashion trends born out of Instagram—it’s also picking up wisdom from someone who is likely to start that trend themself.

So take it all in. Soak up this info with the same level of eagerness that rogue woman had crashing the Chanel runway show. Your favorite influencers are here—from Negin Mirsalehi and her army of 5.5 million Instagram followers to WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein—and they’re giving us a cheat sheet on the biggest fashion trends to come this 2020.

Negin Mirsalehi

“I really don’t follow trends that much,” the Instagram icon admits to STYLECASTER. “It’s really something that I was doing at the beginning [of my career]. I feel like now there are no rules, you know? But what I’m really into for next year is this faux leather blazer.” Specifically the tan vegan leather blazer from Negin’s new Express collaboration (express.com, $125, originally $178).

“I would even wear it in a bigger size,” she continues. What I love about it is that it’s vintage-inspired. Wearing it oversized would be really cool with some vintage jeans and just, like, a white T-shirt.”

Follow Negin’s Instagram, @negin_mirsalehi.

Katy Bellotte

According to OG YouTuber Katy Bellotte, the ’70s trend will live on well into 2020. “I’ve been thinking about this, and New York Fashion Week has confirmed my conviction,” she shares. “Seventies everything.”

Specifically what styles, you ask? “Crochet, bell sleeves, satin slips, printed maxis. Making old new again isn’t a revolutionary idea, but the disco era is making a major comeback, à la Love Shack Fancy, Ulla Johnson…”

Follow Katy’s Instagram, @katybellotte.

Caroline Vazzana

For this NYFW pro, next year’s biggest trends will definitely be from the runway. ” Caroline Vazzana tells STYLECASTER, “This season, I’m happy to report that there has been so much color on the runways! From bright yellow boas at Anna Sui to red power suits at Elie Tahari. This season is showing us that fashion should be fun.”

The front row regular is also calling out print mixing. “Designers got super playful with florals while also mixing several prints and patterns into one look to create edgier, cooler floral looks for spring.”

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, “Bucket hats will still be in.” *Prayer hands*

Follow Caroline’s Instagram, @cvazzana.

Michaela Podolsky

Michaela Podolsky’s main beat may be beauty, but one look at her #OOTDs on Instagram and you’ll want her sartorial advice, too. According to Michaela, 2020 will be all about color and blazers. “I’m always in a blazer. I think it’s just a great way to just make yourself feel like you’re put-together. I wear my husband’s blazers a lot of the time or just an oversized button-down.”

And speaking of button-downs, “Something that I always do and that I think is catching on is if I wear a button-down, I like to just button the top two and then leave the rest open. Because it leaves a little bit of femininity, but it’s also a little bit masculine. It’s a balance.”

Follow Michaela’s Instagram, @michaelapodo.

Danielle Bernstein

The WeWoreWhat founder isn’t the only one calling out color for 2020. “A lot of color coming for spring—that’s, like, all I saw on the runway. We need that happiness in fashion.”

Add to that, “Chunky boots and puffy sleeves.” We can get behind that.

Follow Danielle’s Instagram, @weworewhat.

Cara Santana

If Cara Santana’s numerous red carpet appearances and front row views at fashion week don’t make her a credible source for fashion trends (which, honestly, wouldn’t make sense/how dare you?), then perhaps her fashion line at Kohl’s earns her some street (style) cred.

“I’m seeing a lot of light colors, like lavender and dusty rose. Almost like muted, earth-tone colors. I think women are embracing their femininity.”

Follow Cara’s Instagram, @carasantana.

CeCe Olisa

CurvyCon founder CeCe Olisa shares with STYLECASTER, “I’m really into playing with color. I think finding fun neutrals to go with bright colors is really fun.” For instance, “A lot of browns with pinks.”

Follow Cece’s Instagram, @ceceolisa.

Grace Atwood

The trend forecast self-proclaimed “stylish bookworm,” Grace Atwood shares is peak Grace Atwood. “A good tailored blazer and a graphic tee.” Smart, no-fuss and fun.

Follow Grace’s Instagram, @graceatwood.