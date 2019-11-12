The Top 5 Fashion Trends That Will Rule 2020, According to a Fashion Editor & Stylist

Scroll To See More Images

The new year is just around the corner, and I’m betting my bottom dollar on my 2020 fashion trend forecast that I am about to bestow upon you. Here, let me prove my credibility: I spend a heck ton of time thinking about clothes. As a fashion editor, it’s my literal job to stay on top of fashion trends, and I do that by both studying the runways and shopping. A lot. Like a lot, a lot (sorry, bank account). Not only that, but I also keep my eyes peeled for any style moments that may pop up on my newsfeed and shape an entire generation (e.g., Crocs are back, and it’s all thanks to the rise of VSCO girls). But, ahem, just in case you still don’t quite trust me, I’ve roped in a fashion stylist to share her thoughts on what trends will hit big next year. So now together, we are unstoppable and super credible.

This year, we’ve seen a lot of biker shorts, flare jeans, resin and pearl barrettes, snakeskin, corsets, tie-dye, that one particular leopard satin midi skirt that everyone and their mother owns or at least has considered buying, and boiler suits—a whole hodgepodge of ’70s, ’90s and the early aughts, all in one year. A lot of these, we successfully predicted in last year’s trend forecast. Most were based off of runway looks, while some trends (ahem, the leopard satin midi skirt) originated from Instagram culture.

So of course, this time around, we’re looking at both the runways and social media to predict exactly what fashion trends will hit it big in 2020. Some have already started to catch on (and we’re predicting that the trend craze is just going to get stronger in the new year), while some other trends likely won’t make it onto the scene until 2020 is already underway.

Now, without further adieu, here are the top fashion trends we’re sure will hit big in 2020—and how to shop them now and be ahead of the curve.

1. Western Wear

Fashion stylist Courtney Sharp wants us to know that the western trend can’t stop, won’t stop in 2020. “Especially cowboy boots,” she tells StyleCaster. “I think we’re going to see that a lot more, especially in the summer.”

Sharp suggests pairing your trusty cowboy boots with a dress. You could either opt for a sleek and minimalist dress for day or a flirty and glittery one for night.

Shop the Trend:

Vagabond Shoemakers ‘Emily’ Western Boot in Black

A versatile and classic boot that you’ll never want to get rid of.

Urban Outfitters ‘Lynn’ Cowboy Boot in White

These short cowboy boots are super chic and easily wearable for any season. Pair with your favorite summer dress for the warmer months and leather pants for the cooler seasons.

2. Power Suits

Maybe it’s because the 2020 presidential election is here or perhaps we just love a good co-ord set—either way, the power suit is back, and we couldn’t be more excited. The key is to keep it monochromatic. Shirts are optional. And you win extra points if your suit is oversized and slouchy.

Shop the Trend:

Nasty Gal ‘Unfinished Business” Blazer (Originally $100) and Pants (Originally $60)

Make this suit weekend-appropriate by wearing a cropped tank top underneath and a pair of a comfy sneakers. Top it off with a cross-body bag—or better yet, a belt bag slung over your shoulder.

PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix Emerald Green Sequin Shirt and Pants

Just found what I’ll be wearing this New Year’s Eve.

3. Voluminous Silhouettes

According to Sharp, there’s a high chance that we’re going to see a lot of puffy sleeves and architectural silhouettes. She tells StyleCaster that there will be “a lot of volume in the kind of material—like organza and tulle—and tiered, floofy bits.”

If you’re not quite ready to go full-on puffy, you could still get in on the trend by starting small. A tiered skirt or voluminous mini top are great gateway pieces that won’t have you feeling like a walking a cupcake.

Shop the Trend:

Zara Voluminous Tulle Top

Festive enough for the holidays, and yet versatile enough to wear year ’round.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Cozy Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

A fall/winter staple you’ll be wearing all season long. Also, are those THUMB HOLES? Sold!

4. Marabou & Ostrich Feathers

The early 2000s are back, and I’m so ready for it. First, I’d like to start by saying thank you to Maddy Perez from the HBO drama “Euphoria” and her glittery homecoming outfit for this ostrich feather revival.

The 2020 version of this trend will see ostrich feathers on everything, from mini handbags to wide leg pants to flirty crop tops.

Shop the Trend:

Prissy Much Marabou Top

Here it is, 2020’s new statement top.

Veronica Beard ‘Kareena’ High-Rise Skinny Jeans With Feathers

These jeans look absolutely killer with a pair of stilettos. And then a simple white tee is all you need to top off this look.

5. Not Your Average Leather

Tired: black leather jackets. Wired: Literally any other color and style of leather. Leather will be big in 2020, but as an earth-toned overshirt, jumpsuit, or even trousers.

Think: less moto and more tailored.

Shop the Trend:

Urban Outfitters Glam Faux-Fur Trim Coat

This has major vintage vibes. Best part is it’s also faux leather and fur.

Zara Faux Leather Flared Leggings

Faux leather leggings for only $36? An absolute steal.

