The 2020 Dress Trends Are Endlessly Chic

Scroll To See More Images

Dinner parties, nights out on the town, weddings—there’s always a reason to wear a cute dress. Frankly, my closet seems to always be lacking in that department, so I’m constantly on the hunt for new dresses to add to my collection. And the 2020 dress trends have gotten me so excited for all the effortlessly chic looks coming in the new year. It takes a lot to get me to really love a dress, but the trends coming up in 2020 are seriously too good. After scouring the runways from NYFW, Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, I found the cutest 2020 dress trends we can all expect to see in the upcoming months. There’s a dress for every—and I mean every—occasion.

Whether you’re someone who loves to stay up to date with the trends, or you just have an obsession with dresses, these 2020 trends are bound to inspire your new year wardrobe. Below, you’ll find seven 2020 dress trends we cannot wait to try. Luckily, you can find pretty much all these styles now, so go ahead and stock up on the 2020 trends before everyone else. Next time you walk into a party, you’ll be way ahead of the game.

1. Crochet All Day

Perfect for spring and summer (and fall, too, if you layer a turtleneck), crochet dresses will be a 2020 staple. You can expect to see this cool trend in all of your fave stores in the upcoming months—just like it was all over the fashion month runways. I’m particularly fond of these Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2020 crochet dresses and their fun spring colors.

2. Tiered Dresses

“Ain’t got no ‘tiers’ left to cry,” y’all. The tiered dresses trend for 2020 might be the biggest one of all. Keep an eye out for all your favorite brands and designers to release these chic and sophisticated dresses next year. They’re sure to be everywhere.

3. Leather Lewks

All things leather (and faux leather) are trending for 2020. Go bold with a colorful leather dress, or show off your dominatrix side with an all-black leather ensemble. Whip not included, of course.

4. Puffy! Ass! Sleeves!

The bigger the better, y’all. Just like their reign in 2019, puffy sleeves are here to stay for 2020. Expect to see a number of maximalist sleeves from your favorite brands in the upcoming seasons. This delightfully quirky trend will continue to make a major splash.

5. The Coat Dress

With the coat dress, you get two pieces in one. Stay warm when the temperatures are cool and look effortlessly chic with this one-stop-shop of a clothing piece. The coat dress is the lazy dresser’s dream.

6. Big Bird, but Make it Fashion

Expect a major feather trend in 2020, my friends. Whether it’s dresses completely covered in feathers, or decked out sleeves like the Christian Cowan Spring/Summer 2020 collection, you’re sure to see Big Bird vibes everywhere you look.

7. Knit Dresses

As simple as they are chic, knit dresses are in for 2020. These easy and breezy dresses are perfect for all your spring and summer needs in the new year. Plus, you can totally stock up on them right now and stay ahead of the sartorial game.