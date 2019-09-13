StyleCaster
Color Trends You’re Sure to See Everywhere in 2020, According to the Runways

What's hot
Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Sophie Sahara/WWD/Shutterstock.

As we all come down from the high that is New York Fashion Week, there are so many details to unpack. In the whirlwind of NYFW, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and unsure where to look for next year’s trends. If you go back through the runways and pay close attention, though, you can see all the 2020 color trends sure to pop up everywhere in the new year. While designers are, for the most part, very different from one another, there are always clear patterns and clues that lets us all know what kind of clothing and accessories will be trending in the next seasons. One of the easiest to spot is color. While you’re scrolling through photos of each runway show, it’s difficult to miss repeat hues—which makes figuring out the 2020 color trends that much easier.

Both bold and subtle colors make the list for 2020, so there’s a little something for every mood. Whether you’re a hardcore romantic who likes to roam around in pastels or a neon-loving street style addict who will strive to stand out at any party, there’s a trending color for you. Below, you’ll find seven color trends sure to pervade 2020. Keep an eye out for these colors now, too, as many of them can already be found in your favorite stores. When the new year comes around, you’ll already be ahead of the trends.

NYFW Runway Spring/Summer 2020

WWD/Shutterstock.
Anna Sui show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week

Sorbet Lime Green

Picture yourself sitting on a terrace in Paris (Hey, that rhymed.) with a little bowl of lime sorbet. That’s the vibe we’re getting for 2020.

NYFW Color Trends

Shutterstock.
Marc Jacobs show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA – 11 Sep 2019

Sunset Hues

What’s more beautiful than a sunset? For 2020, designers have taken it to the next level and added all the prettiest warm hues to their clothes.

NYFW Color Trends

Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock.
Aliette show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week

Neon

If you thought neon was going anywhere, you’d be mistaken. Spring/Summer 2020 is sure to be full of this bright and fun trend.

NYFW Runway Spring/Summer 2020

Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock.
Prabal Gurung show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week

Tie-Dye

I’m honestly not sure if tie-dye technically counts as a color, but you can be sure to expect a lot of it in 2020—especially in variations of red and blue hues.

NYFW Color Trends

Shutterstock.
Oscar de la Renta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week

Buttery Yellow

There’s something to be said for dressing like an entire stick of butter: It’s hella cute. Slick, sleek and salty are 2020 vibes to expect.

NYFW Runway Spring/Summer 2020

John Photography/Shutterstock.
Sherri Hill show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week

Lavender

Lavender for spring 2020 is something about which I’m so excited. The color is subtly romantic, but unique enough to make you feel like a sartorial queen.

NYFW Runway Spring/Summer 2020

Shutterstock (10403735bm)
Christian Siriano show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week

Taste the Rainbow

Can’t decide on just one color? 2020 runway collections have got you. Expect to see rainbows all over your favorite brands in 2020.

