Color Trends You’re Sure to See Everywhere in 2020, According to the Runways

As we all come down from the high that is New York Fashion Week, there are so many details to unpack. In the whirlwind of NYFW, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and unsure where to look for next year’s trends. If you go back through the runways and pay close attention, though, you can see all the 2020 color trends sure to pop up everywhere in the new year. While designers are, for the most part, very different from one another, there are always clear patterns and clues that lets us all know what kind of clothing and accessories will be trending in the next seasons. One of the easiest to spot is color. While you’re scrolling through photos of each runway show, it’s difficult to miss repeat hues—which makes figuring out the 2020 color trends that much easier.

Both bold and subtle colors make the list for 2020, so there’s a little something for every mood. Whether you’re a hardcore romantic who likes to roam around in pastels or a neon-loving street style addict who will strive to stand out at any party, there’s a trending color for you. Below, you’ll find seven color trends sure to pervade 2020. Keep an eye out for these colors now, too, as many of them can already be found in your favorite stores. When the new year comes around, you’ll already be ahead of the trends.

Sorbet Lime Green

Picture yourself sitting on a terrace in Paris (Hey, that rhymed.) with a little bowl of lime sorbet. That’s the vibe we’re getting for 2020.

Sunset Hues

What’s more beautiful than a sunset? For 2020, designers have taken it to the next level and added all the prettiest warm hues to their clothes.

Neon

If you thought neon was going anywhere, you’d be mistaken. Spring/Summer 2020 is sure to be full of this bright and fun trend.

Tie-Dye

I’m honestly not sure if tie-dye technically counts as a color, but you can be sure to expect a lot of it in 2020—especially in variations of red and blue hues.

Buttery Yellow

There’s something to be said for dressing like an entire stick of butter: It’s hella cute. Slick, sleek and salty are 2020 vibes to expect.

Lavender

Lavender for spring 2020 is something about which I’m so excited. The color is subtly romantic, but unique enough to make you feel like a sartorial queen.

Taste the Rainbow

Can’t decide on just one color? 2020 runway collections have got you. Expect to see rainbows all over your favorite brands in 2020.