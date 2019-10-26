These 2020 Boot Trends Were Made for Walking—and Looking Stylish as Hell

Scroll To See More Images

Bring! On! The! Boots! If there’s one thing appropriate for pretty much any season (even summer, if you’re brave enough), it’s boots and booties. For those of us who believe you can never own too many of the chic shoe, the 2020 boot trends are a welcome addition to our boot arsenals. You’re going to want to make some major room in your closet—or shoe rack, or under your bed—because the upcoming boot trends came to walk all over previous years. Expect to see your favorite styles updated for 2020, as well as some new looks in the mix. 2020 is officially for boot-lovers.

Boots and booties trends are arguably some of the most fun to play around with because they don’t differ too much from year to year. I mean, buy a good black Chelsea boot and you’re pretty much set for years to come. However, the 2020 boot trends will give us all a chance to try out something new. Whether it be a bright pop of color, some metallic glam or letting your socks do the talking, 2020 is sure to be filled with the chicest boots. Below, you’ll find eight boot trends you can expect to reign in the new year. These boots and booties were made for both walking and looking stylish as hell.

1. Over-the-Knee Glam

Over-the-knee boots are nothing new, but in 2020, expect this trend to lean toward the glamorous. From colorful metallics to lace-up over-the-knee boots, you’re going to have legs for days.

2. Nice & Neutral

Neutrals are a trend for 2020 in all things—boots included. The best part about it? Blacks, whites, browns and all the neutral colors go with pretty much anything. 2020 is the perfect time to splurge on that pair of neutral boots you’ve been eyeing, as you’re sure to get plenty of use out of them in the coming months.

3. Cut-Out Boots

Bare all to the world, my friends, including your socks (or feet, if you’re down with that). In 2020, cut-out boots are sure to be the unexpected trend you see everywhere. Grab your coolest socks or dare to go sock-less with these cut-out boots. The choice is yours.

4. Tie Me Up

Are they boots? Are they heels? Do we care? This 2020 boot trend is a little bit confusing, but we’re into it. Tie and lace-up boots are sure to reign in the new year, and they’ll look great with bare legs, tights or pants.

5. Platform Boots

We’re calling it now: 2020 is the year of the platform shoe. Expect to see platform boots from all your favorite designers in the new year. As someone who’s definitely on the short side, this easier-to-walk-in-than-heels alternative is the ideal fashion situation.

6. Cowboy Boot, Reinvented

The western and cowboy boot have made a big splash in the 2019 circuits, and the trend is getting a bit of an upgrade for 2020. You can expect similar western vibes with a little more flare. I’m talking metallics, sparkles, embroidery—You name it.

7. A New Kind of Riding Boot

The riding boot has been around for years and years (and years), but in 2020, it’s getting reinvented. A little less prep and little more street style, this upgraded riding boot is sure to be everywhere in the new year. No horse required.

8. Color Pop

The brighter the better in 2020. While neutral boots will definitely be seen everywhere in the new year, so will brightly colored boots and booties. This eye-popping trend is a fun one to play around with in any season, and can add some color to dreary winter days as well.