All the Bag and Purse Trends That Will Inevitably Rule 2020

Scroll To See More Images

Staying on top of fashion trends is no easy feat—so good on you for wanting to get ahead of the game and checking out what 2020 bag trends are headed our way! Not only will having this bit of precious information make you sound like a ~fashion insider~, you’ll also be able to wax poetic about how you were into the trend waaay before it got cool, like some sort of sartorial hipster bedecked in full-rimmed eyeglasses and lumberjack flannel. Hell yeah!

Next year’s fashion trends will be influenced by the latest runway shows and street style (if not youth culture—shoutout to VSCO girls and this resurgence of Crocs). According to fashion week, we’ll be seeing a lot of sling bags, oversized totes, teeny weeny-mini bags (like seriously itsy bitsy), slouchy clutches—oh and croc-embossed handbags are coming back, too. (You heard it here first.) All throughout fashion month, models strutted down catwalks wearing next year’s wardrobe, while we took notes and surrendered our faith in fashion to the runway gods who have set the precedent for our mere mortal wardrobes in the year 2020.

I must say, if any of the 2020 fashion trends I’m about to hit you with sound ridiculous to you, know that that’s because we’re living in 2019 while these trends are living in 2020. In time, we will understand. (It’s like that one scene in “The Devil Wears Prada” where Andy is getting chewed out by the holy Miranda Priestly for scoffing at some cerulean belts and undermining the viral influence that fashion has on our everyday lives because she is but an imperfect mortal being who just needed to open her eyes. Yeah, this is exactly like that.)

So now what can you do with this information, you ask? Well, not only can you boast about having the 411 to your friends, you can also comb through shops and snag these bags ahead of the crowd. Heck, you might even find one for a great deal before retailers catch on and start selling them at seriously ridic prices. Or you can just satiate your curiosity by scrolling through and reading up! Whatever you want to do! (It’s your life, not mine.)

Here Are the Biggest 2020 Bag Trends:

Sling Bags—

Those sling bags often reserved for travel and rendered in blah-gray jersey knit just got a major update for 2020. This time around, we’ll be seeing sling bags in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Be straight with me: A high gloss, croc-embossed sling back with bronze metal detailing sounds super chic, no?

Seriously Micro Bags—

High chance you’re already super familiar with the mini bag trend—but for 2020, the bags are getting even smaller. Like can’t-even-fit-your-smartphone-but-maybe-just-like-one-singular-mint kind of small. It’s a look.

XXL Totes—

And on the opposite end of the spectrum, ginormous tote bags will also be in style come 2020. You could fit like maybe a million of those micro bags into this one gigantic bag.

Slouchy Clutches—

Honestly, I blame Bottega Veneta’s Pouch bag—aka the newest “It” bag to take over Instagram feeds everywhere. Now major designers are putting their own spin on the slouchy clutch silhouette—and I’m not mad.

Croc-Embossed Bags—

Feeling very relieved that I held onto that one crocodile-embossed leather bag I bought a few years back (and lost the receipt to). No buyer’s remorse here! Anymore!