Gold Wedding Gowns Are the Showstopping 2019 Wedding Trend We Can’t Get Enough Of

Trend-minded brides dipped their toes into unconventional waters in 2018, embracing bridal jumpsuit silhouettes and richer, champagne textiles. And if 2019 wedding trends are any indication, this trend promises to continue—with brides diving even further into breaks from tradition and embracing not just champagne wedding dresses, but gold wedding dresses, too.

According to Pinterest’s 2019 trend forecast, searches for “gold wedding gowns” are up 1,552 percent. That’s a ton. And though the trend is a new one, retailers already have a few gold wedding dresses on offer for anyone who’s interested in shopping the movement.

When you first heard the phrase “gold wedding gowns,” you probably wondered: How gold are we talking, exactly? (We definitely wondered the same.) Are gold wedding dresses just slightly darker and shinier versions of our favorite off-whites, or are they the deep yellow-golds we tend to imagine when we hear the word “gold”?

And truthfully, the trend is pretty varied. Gold wedding gowns come in subdued shades of beige that sparkle with gold accents, and they also come in saturated shades of shiny mustards, vibrant golds and deep bronzes. In other words, the gold wedding dress trend is exactly what you want it to be—whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist, a trend-chaser or tradition die-hard, a sparkly bride or strictly edgy one.

The only issue? Shopping the gold wedding gown trend requires some amount of creativity. A lot of classic bridal boutiques have stuck to tried-and-true whites, making fashion retailers a better destination for shopping this trend. Not to worry—we’ve taken the liberty to shopping the trend for you. Ahead, a visual (and shoppable) guide to gold wedding dresses in all their shiny, shimmery, statement-making glory.

ZAC Zac Posen Christina Metallic Wrap Gown, $990 at Neiman Marcus

Dreamy without departing too far from the norm.

Rimini Dress, $388 at Reformation

Leave it to Reformation to craft the gold wedding dress of our wildest fantasies.

Ingie Paris Sequin Ball Gown, $4,545 at Farfetch

OK, this one’s too pretty to pass up.

Saloni Stella Dress, $495 at Revolve

If you don’t want to commit to the whole gold wedding dress thing, you can always sport a gold rehearsal dinner dress.

Marchesa Notte Crisscross Halter Beaded Gown, $971 at Neiman Marcus

A gown so stunning it’s sure to render you a walking work of art.

Marchesa Notte One-Shoulder Drapes Gown, $795 at Net-a-Porter

Sleek AF—need we say more?

Jay Godfrey Satin Ruffle Slip Gown, $345 at Neiman Marcus

This one skews a little pink, but Neiman Marcus included it in their gold gown selection, so we included it in ours.

Mestiza New York Glitterati Trumpet Gown, $800 at Neiman Marcus

For the bride who’s ready to make a fashion statement.

Shine Satin Maxi Dress, $92 at ASOS

Subtle, stunning and affordable—what more could you ask for?

Jenny Packham Sequin Wrap Gown, $6,300 at Net-a-Porter

There’s nothing wrong with a little bridal sparkle.

Mes Demoiselles Apasie Slip Dress, $290 at Revolve

Truly perfect for beach weddings.

Sablyn Taylor Slip Dress, $585 at Shopbop

Slip dresses make for out-of-the-box wedding day choices—perfect courtroom wedding dresses. Sleek and veritably re-wearable, you can’t go wrong.

Kleinfeld Metallic Dress, $169 at Kleinfeld Bridal Party

It’s your big day—be as bold as your fashion-loving heart desires.

Marchesa Notte Flutter-Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $695 at Shopbop

The perfect blend of gold and pink, this ruffled piece is super pretty—and sure to keep all eyes on you.

Haney Goldie Gown, $1,495 at Intermix

Whether you’re the bride or the wedding guest, you’re sure to stun in this dainty gold number.

Fisico Gathered Tie Gown, $301 at Farfetch

A wedding gown you can definitely wear again.

A classic cut rendered in an unconventional color—we’re sold.

Sequin Bari Jay Dress, $260 at Kleinfeld Bridal Party

It’s your big day—you can sparkle if you want to.

Michelle Mason Bias Velvet Gown, $895 at Shopbop

Equal parts stunning and unique, any bride who picks this velvet number is sure to turn heads.

Mes Demoiselles Nouba Dress, $313 at Revolve

Because you can totally veer into copper territory if you want to.

Maria Lucian Hohan Alya One-Shoulder Dress, $925 at Matches Fashion

If you really want to go for gold, this chic midi is the way to do it.

Galven Pandora Halterneck Gown, $1,500 at Matches Fashion

Statement-making in shade and silhouette.

Tiffany Dress, $278 at Reformation

You could wear this to your wedding—and then repurpose it for literally any semi-formal event on your calendar.