2019 Wants You to Fill Your Home with Bold Print Wallpaper

Wallpaper is one of those things that fell out of the zeitgeist—hard. After pervading the home decor trends-sphere in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, wallpaper became the stuff of our parents’ decor, and our grandparents’ decor. It wasn’t cool, it wasn’t contemporary, it wasn’t chic—by all definitions, it was stale. But in 2018, something changed. Wallpaper experienced a revival, with tropical wallpaper covering some of the most stylish interiors on Instagram and Pinterest. And according to Pinterest’s 2019 trends report, this return to form promises to continue well into 2019: Bold wallpaper has officially joined the ranks of other 2019 wallpaper trends, with people searching for “bold print wallpaper” 401 percent more frequently than they have in years past.

Bold wallpaper encompasses tropical wallpaper—and a handful of other iconic prints. Florals—both abstract and literal—are on the menu. So are geometric prints. And fruit patterns. And stripes, terrazzos and colorful speckles. If anything, our collective shift toward something so all-inclusive suggests that wallpaper will probably permeate the late 2010s and early 2020s the same way it did the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Not only is bold wallpaper a 2019 home decor trend, but it’s also available in high and diverse supply; bold wallpaper has all the elements of a trend that promises to take over. Plus, it literally has before. So why wouldn’t (or shouldn’t) it invade our aesthetic world again?

Though massive zeitgeist overhauls can seem intimidating—or destabilizing—we’re embracing this one wholeheartedly. Because seriously, who has the time, precision and stamina to spend hours carefully painting designs on walls, inhaling paint fumes and standing on ladders? And who has the foresight to commit to bold designs for years at a time?

The bold wallpaper trend offers us all the opportunity to have our cake and eat it, too; we can get the bold aesthetics we want without committing to a lot of work (hello, instant adhesives) or a long-term decor relationship (hello, removability). This is one 2019 home decor trend we’re shopping, stat.

Laurel Removable Floral Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect blend of realism and abstraction—rendered in a truly stunning color scheme.

Wonky Grid Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because bold doesn’t have to mean colorful—or busy.

Abstract Wallpaper, $128 at Anthropologie

So cute you’ll want to put it up before the next party you host—and keep it up long after.

Ottoman Wallpaper, $148 at Anthropologie

Luxe and playful at the same damn time. (Is this love?)

Camilla Perkins Citrus Blossom Wallpaper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A fun way to spice up any space—especially oft-overlook corners, like bathrooms and laundry rooms.

Blazing Poppies Wallpaper, $148 at Anthropologie

So beautiful you’ll want to stick it in every nook and cranny—if you’re not on board to adorn all of your walls with it, that is.

Bathing Beauties Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Art in wallpaper form? We’re on board.

Dreamy Jungle Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because tropical wallpaper deserves a home in the bold wallpaper movement, too.

Orange and Kiwi Wallpaper, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Cute without veering too kitschy.

Navigator Map Mural Wallpaper, $3.25/foot at Murals Wallpaper

Full-blown wallpaper murals are definitely on the table.

Ludic Wallpaper, $168 at Anthropologie

An understated pop of color—and fun—in any room.

Large Face Wall Drawing Wallpaper, $3.25/foot at Murals Wallpaper

With a little help from this daring print, your apartment will feel like a straight-up museum in no time.

Peaches Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Bold without being over-the-top—the ultimate sweet-spot.

Whimsical Floral Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Your wildest dreams have come to life—and they’re inhabiting your walls.

Blue Modern Shapes Wallpaper, $3.25/foot at Murals Wallpaper

Haven’t you heard? Geometric walls are the next big thing in 2019.

Calliope Wallpaper, $198 at Anthropologie

So stunning we can’t stop staring.

Retro Stripe Wallpaper, $59 at Urban Outfitters

The wallpaper of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s just got a 2019-friendly makeover.

Shape Theory Wallpaper, $25 at Etsy

You’re already putting terrazzo everywhere else—why not cover your walls in it, too?

Pluma Wallpaper, $298 at Anthropologie

Because “bold” and “high-end” are far from mutually exclusive.

Perdita Speckled Wallpaper, $3.25/foot at Murals Wallpaper

A more minimalist take on a not-so-minimalist trend.

Funky Floral Wallpaper, $5 at Etsy

The more florals, the merrier.