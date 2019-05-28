Knot Prints Are the New Scarf Prints—and Our Inner Maximalists Are Screaming

Scroll To See More Images

The fashion industry’s collective infatuation with somewhat cringe-worthy, entirely over-the-top trends doesn’t seem to be waning any time soon. And the latest movement to enter the zeitgeist is no exception. Fashion’s most recent obsession, knot print clothing, offers vintage fiends a way to get their retro revival on—without excluding those of us who appreciate an elegant ensemble. (Maximalist fun with a side of class? Don’t mind if we do.)

Knot prints originally rose to popularity in the late ’80s and ’90s, in large part thanks to Gianni and Donatella Versace’s iconic obsession with the scarf-worthy motif. (You’ve probably seen retro Versace campaigns, featuring the supermodels of the era, clad in designs covered with gilded—almost gaudy—chain links and knots.) Knot prints were among the patterns to make a comeback in 2018’s scarf print clothing movement, but they’re so abundant in 2019 that they’ve earned a trend to themselves. (Patchworks and ornate paisleys, be damned.)

Before you write the knot print clothing trend off as yet another ugly-cool movement, remember that Meghan Markle sported the blossoming trend at Westminster Abbey earlier this year. I’d be lying if I said I was sold on this maximalist movement the movement I first noticed it creeping into my Instagram feed—in fact, I found it willfully tacky. But if it’s good enough for the Duchess of Sussex, it’s certainly good enough for me; Markle has such a knack for rendering anything chic and regal that it was actually her appearance in that knot-print dress that convinced me the trend could work.

With everyone from luxury designer houses to forward-facing fast-fashion brands leaving their spin on the trend, it’s clear the knotted chain motif is here to stay—and I’m actually starting to warm up to it.

1. River Island Chain Print Blouse, $56 at ASOS

Gotta love the boyfriend fit on this one.

2. Chain Print Swimsuit Set, $57 at Topshop

So ’90s.

3. Asos Design Kimono Sleeve Romper, $56 at Asos

Perfect for a warm night out.

4. Chain Print Blouse, $59.99 at Mango

Your new go-to office blouse.

5. Chain Print Blouse, $19.90 at Forever 21

This reminds of something out of Miami Vice—and I’m totally here for it.

6. You’ve Chain Your Tune Print Bodysuit, $30 at Nasty Gal

Leopard was another print that we couldn’t get enough of last season. Now you can have both.

7. Scarf Print Chain Bag, $115 at Pixie Market

An of-the-moment statement bag with a dash of retro flavor.

8. Ivory Chain Tie-Neck Blouse, $37.17 at Torrid

This chain print actually has heart charms. Swoon.

Chain Print Wrap Jumpsuit, $119 at Stories

Over-the-top in the best way possible.

10. Rixo Georgia Printed Skirt, $310 at Shopbop

The slit cut and knot print together on this midi are the ultimate homage to the ’90s.

11. L’Agence Jane Printed Silk Camisole, $230 at Net-a-Porter

Silky camisoles are a warm-weather staple, and this one gets bonus points for adding the trendy motif.

12. Woven Chain Print Blouse, $36 at Boohoo

This is actually my favorite.

13. Baroque & Chain Surplice Jumpsuit, $45 at Forever 21

Because there’s no such thing as too many jumpsuits.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.