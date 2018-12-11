2019’s Most Textured Trend? Patchwork

Scroll To See More Images

Over the last year, we’ve seen maximalism take center stage—trumping minimalism, moderation or any other kind of aesthetic balance. Instead of paring down, we layered on. We combined textures, mixed and matched prints, and played with silhouettes. And a handful of 2019 clothing trends promise to keep this aesthetic complexity going for a little while longer. Among them? Patchwork clothes.

The word “patchwork” isn’t something you’d traditionally associate with fashion. It summons imagery of homemade quilts and squares of fabric haphazardly sewn over holes in worn-down jeans—items that don’t feel particularly luxurious or elegant, let alone high-fashion. But at September’s New York Fashion Week, designers like Alice + Olivia, Diane Von Furstenberg and Libertine took patchwork clothes and elevated them, cementing patchwork’s place in the realm of 2019 fashion trends.

Now, myriad patchwork options have hit the market, trickling down from designers into fast-fashion retailers. Whether you’re looking for a patchwork coat that screams maximalist glam or a patchwork teddy jacket that feels a little edgier than the classic iterations you’ve seen everywhere, you’re sure to find it—and a whole lot more. Did you know patchwork shoes were a thing? We didn’t either, but given patchwork’s bona fide 2019 fashion trend situation, we can’t say we’re surprised.

Ahead, you’ll find a visual guide to 2019’s patchwork trend—along with 16 ways to shop it. Because what’s the point of getting to know a trend if you’re not planning to put it to work—right?

Rianna + Nina Vintage Patchwork Silk Kimono Coat, $4,320 at Matches Fashion

If we had a small fortune to drop on this coat, we’d live in it.

Salvatore Ferragamo Patchwork Pumps, $353 at Farfetch

See—patchwork shoes, a thing.

Noisy May Faux Fur Patchwork Coat, $143 at ASOS

Obsessed with this out-of-the-box take on comfy-cute teddy jackets.

Gucci Patchwork Scarves Kaftan, $4,700 at Farfetch

Stunning and seriously statement-making. (Leave it to Gucci.)

Alice + Olivia Odessa Patchwork Purse, $250 at Shopbop

Patchwork bags offer an easy way to dip your toes in the patchwork trend.

Patchwork Faux Fur Jacket, $129 at Urban Outfitters

BRB, bundling up in this, stat.

Forme d’Expression Checked Cropped Trousers, $754 at Farfetch

Patchwork plaid pants might just be the statement-maker we didn’t know we needed.

Marni Patchwork Dress, $1,560 at Farfetch

This patchwork shift dress will render you a walking work of art.

Pierre-Louis Mascia Patchwork Print T-Shirt, $118 at Farfetch

Somehow, patchwork T-shirts feel way more luxe than traditional T-shirts.

Marni Multicolored Cocoon Patchwork Coat, $1,600 at Farfetch

This coat.

P.A.R.O.S.H. Floral Patchwork Top, $190 at Farfetch

Prove polka dots and flowers don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Tory Burch Patchwork Flared Trousers, $328 at Farfetch

Why shouldn’t your pants be entirely comprised of patches?

MSGM Patchwork Knitted Sweater, $354 at Matches Fashion

Even your go-to sweater wants in on the patchwork clothing movement.

Patchwork Evening Bag, $59.90 at Zara

A distinctly understated approach to the patchwork trend.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Patchwork Dress, $350 at Farfetch

2018’s off-the-shoulder cut meets 2019’s patchwork movement.

Alice + Olivia Malin Patchwork Dress, $395 at Shopbop

A super wearable dress that’s as adorable as it is statement-making.