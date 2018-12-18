2019 Trends for Him—Chic New Looks the Man in Your Life Will Love

Scroll To See More Images

Dude fashion is pretty formulaic. Sneak a peek into the closet of literally any guy you know, and you’ll see some combination of dark-wash denim, plain white tees, comfy hoodies and a handful of button-downs. (Seriously, try it—we dare you.) Thankfully, 2019 men’s fashion trends are here—and ready to inject a little fresh energy into any dude’s wardrobe.

Though many of us are apt to turn to Pinterest for outfit inspiration, DIY ideas and interior design porn, the truth is, Pinterest is an expert at all things trending—including all things men’s fashion trends. The platform has tons of data about who is searching for what and when, meaning they can predict the new year’s trends incredibly efficiently—making it easier than ever for you to shop for your dad, brother, partner or any other guy your fashion-loving heart has decided to shop for.

Pinterest’s 2019 trend report reports that a handful of style movements will pervade the men’s fashion space in 2019:

Light-wash denim

Sling bags

Vintage watches

Mismatched prints

Corduroy

Cropped trousers

Neck scarves

Plaid pants

Quarter socks

According to Pinterest, French crop haircuts are also on the men’s fashion menu for 2019—but you can’t shop for those.

Ahead, a breakdown of each of those nine 2019 men’s fashion trends. Whether you’re getting some last-minute holiday shopping done or you’re so on top of things you’re already planning out the gifts you’ll buy in 2019, let this review be your guide. The following 2019 men’s fashion trends are sure to delight the most style-conscious—and style-evasive—men in your life. Stock up.

Light-Wash Denim

Denim is arguably the most classic fashion trend of all time—so it’s little surprise it’s sticking around for 2019. Though many men opt for a darker wash (as we so aptly noted before), switching up shades in favor of lighter washes is officially the move in the New Year. According to Pinterest, searches for “light washed denim” are up 70 percent. Thankfully, lighter shades of denim are just as versatile as their darker predecessors.

Sling Bags

Some men prefer backpacks or totes for their belongings, but hands-free bags are always a good idea. And 2019 fully understands that. According to Pinterest, searches for “sling bags” are up a whopping 1,184 percent. That’s a ton. And it reinforces what we already know: Sling bags are equal parts fashionable and practical—they’re where it’s at. The dude in your life can sling his bag to the front to keep an eye on his belongings or sling it to the back to keep it out of his way. He’s sure to look super on-trend regardless.

Vintage Watches

Vintage watches are super chic, regardless of gender—and they’re making a serious comeback in 2019. According to Pinterest, searches for “vintage watches” are up 98 percent. From Rolex to Chopard, these timepieces serve as conversation starters, statement-making accessories and, you know, ways to tell time.

Mismatched Prints

Maximalism is everywhere—and the men’s fashion sphere is no exception. According to Pinterest, mismatched prints are up 89 percent. Since guys tend to rely on tried-and-true basics, help your dad/brother/friend/etc. ease into the trend by starting with one bold print—then invite him to combine that print with another. Soon enough, he’ll be leading the maximalist men’s fashion charge—and impressing everyone who encounters him.

Corduroy

Denim might be a timeless MVP, but corduroy is the pinch hitter any winter wardrobe needs. And of course, it’s trending. According to Pinterest, searches for “corduroy” are up 507 percent. That’s a ton, so it should come as no surprise that tons of your go-to retailers (Lucky Brand, Urban Outfitters, etc.) have stocked up on corduroy clothes this season.

Oh, and pro tip? The best place to find sweet corduroy pants: thrift stores.

Cropped Trousers

Cropped trousers pervaded the women’s fashion zeitgeist in 2018, and they’re heading straight for the men’s fashion zeitgeist in 2019. According to Pinterest, searches for cropped trousers are up 671 percent—meaning it’s time for guys to show a little skin (ankles, guys, ankles). It’s the perfect opportunity to show off a cool pair of socks—or that limited-edited pair of sneakers your dude stayed up until 3 a.m. to score that one time.

Neck Scarves

Neck scarves are a truly underrated way to stay warm—and look incredible. And the trend is totally gender-neutral. According to Pinterest, searches for “neck scarves” are up 29 percent. So encourage your dude of choice to stock up, start experimenting and stay cozy.

Plaid Pants

Plaid pants are 2019’s favorite way to add a little statement-making edge to any wardrobe. According to Pinterest, searches for “plaid pants” are up 267 percent—so if you thought this trend would have little clout, guess again. The best part? Plaid pants can skew as edgy—or subtle—as you want them to, so your guy will have a wide range of options to choose from.

Quarter Socks

For too long, men’s socks have been relegated to one of two categories: dressy high socks or everyday no-show socks. But 2019 is ushering in an age of moderation. According to Pinterest, searches for “quarter socks” are up 266 percent—meaning it’s time for your guy to start shopping snazzy socks and showing ’em off.