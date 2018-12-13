This 2019 Home Decor Trend Proves Maximalism Isn’t Just For Your Closet

Scroll To See More Images

Though the past few years have been defined by our overwhelming commitment to paring down, simplifying and embracing minimalism in all its forms, 2018 saw us shift away from this movement—and turn toward its character foil, maximalism. Maximalism is everything minimalism is not; where minimalism forces us to make decisions about what we really need, maximalism allows us to eschew hard choices entirely—inviting us, instead, to stock up on everything we desire. And if 2019 home decor trends are any indication, 2019 will usher us into an even more maximalist era than 2018 did.

According to Etsy’s 2019 trend report, one of the most pervasive 2019 home decor trends is maximalist home decor. Because it’s not enough for our closets to be loaded with texture, print and color—our apartments deserve the sensory overload treatment, too.

Here at StyleCaster, we don’t really care whether our readers follow trends—what makes us happiest is seeing people craft and embrace aesthetics they feel great about. Trends are useful insofar as they establish new avenues for self-expression. So if you’re a die-hard minimalist, keep doing you; don’t let 2019 home decor trends tell you who you are or what you want. But if you’re a maximalist, get excited; retailers are already stocking up on personality-filled items you can mix and match to create an interior that’s as vibrant as your spirit. Plus, maximalist home decor inspiration is about to be in seriously high supply.

Ahead, we’ve created a both a visual guide to the trend—and an overview for shopping it. Though the maximalist home decor trend is still pretty damn new, plenty of retailers have exciting pieces on offer that are practically begging to be combined in new, exciting ways. (And let’s be real—even if you don’t have money to drop on furniture and home decor right now, you can window-shop the guide; there’s no harm in mentally creating the interior of your dreams.)

Emma Printed Tillie Settee, $1,798 at Anthropologie

You don’t have to have $2,000 to spend on a couch to fully appreciate how stunning this piece is.

Sylvie Pillow, $47.60 at Anthropologie

This stunning printed pillow looks like it should cost way more than $50. (And it doesn’t even cost $50.)

Hadley Cheese Knives (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie

This knife set will take your wine and cheese night from ordinary to elegant AF. And they’ll add some seriously fun texture to your kitchenware selection.

Ottoman Wallpaper, $148 at Anthropologie

The easiest way to make your space feel a little more maximalist? Put up some printed wallpaper.

Cora Stool, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Even functional details—like stools—can benefit from a little maximalist TLC.

Dancing Wall Art, $298 at Anthropologie

Colorful abstract art is absolutely your friend.

The Global Trunk Blue Mayan Heirloom Pillow, $125 at Anthropologie

These pillows are so cute we can’t pick a favorite. Thankfully, maximalism doesn’t ask us to.

Sylvie Tasman Dining Chair, $108 at Anthropologie

I use one of these at my desk, but they’d look just as great in dining rooms, home offices and any other chair-necessary setting.

Guccification Tiger-Embroidered Velvet Cushion, $1,250 at Matches Fashion

Why not introduce a little high-fashion flair to your space while you’re at it?

Pavo Side Table, $398 at Anthropologie

Because with maximalism, even your side tables are allowed to be full of character.

Helena Teaspoons (Set of 4), $24.95 at Anthropologie

Take advantage of every opportunity to texturize your space. No piece—or teaspoon—is too small to warrant the maximalist treatment.

Jarmel Wild Buddies Embroidered Throw Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Basically a work of art in pillow form.

Allover Fruits Shower Curtain, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Don’t neglect your bathroom—it deserves a little maximalist love, too.

Petula Coasters (Set of 4), $19.94 at Anthropologie

Mix and match your coasters for an added touch of maximalism your guests won’t see coming.

All Roads Baja Pillow, $68.60-$89.60 at Anthropologie

The more throw pillows, the merrier.

Palace Portrait Chair, $499.95 at Anthropologie

The ultimate reading chair.

House of Hackney Mamounia Azurite Candle, $165 at Matches Fashion

Because when it comes to maximalist home decor, every last detail deserve to feel fun and personality-filled.

John Booth Face Hand-Panted Ceramic Cup, $92 at Matches Fashion

Mixed-and-matched mugs are a super simple, super affordable and super fun way to introduce a little maximalism to your kitchen.

Blazing Poppies Wallpaper, $148 at Anthropologie

Bold wallpaper promises to be huge in 2019—and this Anthropologie take on the trend is so pretty we might literally frame it.

La DoubleJ Libellula Six-Piece Dessert Plate Set, $353 at Matches Fashion

Desserts plates offer an easy way into the maximalist movement. Since you only reserve them for special occasions, you probably won’t overthink them—and you can play around with different patterns and colors.

Prue Rug, $78.40-$958.40 at Anthropologie

A printed rug will instantly transform your space into a maximalist paradise.

John Booth Paint-Print Cotton Twill Cushion, $109 at Matches Fashion

Combine this with a printed rug and some patterned blankets, and you’ll have this 2019 home decor trend on lock.