Everyone Was Cinderella at the 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes red carpet was, unsurprisingly, stacked with stunning celebrity style. Rachel Brosnahan showed up in a canary yellow dress that felt as elegant as it was contemporary. Lili Reinhart boldly matched her eyeshadow to her striking red evening gown. And Rosamund Pike redefined red carpet style in a cutout dress and silver sequin bolero. Though the sartorial landscape was varied and exciting, a handful of celebrities appeared to have drawn inspiration from the same source: Six of your favorite stars dressed up like Cinderella.

The 2019 Golden Globes Cinderella trend isn’t necessarily shocking. Cinderella’s iconic baby blue ball gown has inspired a number of similar dresses over the years, some of which have been worn to awards shows, others of which have seen the likes of the MET Gala. That said, the fact that six different celebrities drew on the same source of inspiration for their 2019 Golden Globes looks is, at the very least, exciting—because it means each star got to leave her own mark on the oh-so classic princess gown.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning’s Cinderella dress, which was perhaps the first of the night, felt simultaneously sleek, vintage and dreamy. Talk about a killer trifecta for red carpet style.

Allison Brie

Allison Brie offered an edgier take on the Cinderella gown in a tulle princess dress layered over an embellished silver bandeau.

Yvonne Strahovski

Yvonne Strahovski’s Cinderella gown is as classic as they come, and it’s as delightful as it is timeless.

Constance Wu

OK, so Constance Wu’s gown wasn’t light blue. But that’s a princess dress if we’ve ever seen one.

Gina Rodriguez

A sleeker, sexier take on the classic princess dress, Gina Rodriguez’s gown proves dreamy silhouettes and slinky style don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Lady Gaga

The ice queen vibes leave Lady Gaga’s gown feeling more Elsa than Cinderella, but we say she could pass for either.