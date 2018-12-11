New Year, New Closet: 9 2019 Fashion Trends to Start Shopping Now

The coming of a new year always means a few things: the promise of a killer New Year’s Eve party, the perfect opportunity to set new goals and—our favorite—a slew of new fashion trends to take full advantage of. And if Pinterest’s fashion forecasting data is any indication, a lot of the 2019 fashion trends that await us have their roots in trends we’ve already seen this year.

This morning, Pinterest released its annual Pinterest 100 report, which is literally just made up of 100 trends that are waiting for us when the clock strikes midnight on December 31. The trends span some of Pinterest’s most popular categories: fashion, home, travel, food—you know the drill. And they’re based on data that tracks what Pinterest users are searching for en masse.

The 2018 report promised trends like logomania, structured statement earrings, wide-leg pants, berets, Lucite and patent leather—all of which thoroughly pervaded the style zeitgeist this year. Pinterest’s forecasted 2019 fashion trends look a little different, though they evoke visions of styles we’ve already seen creeping into the sartorial scene this year.

According to Pinterest, tortoise earrings are on the menu for 2019. So are robe silhouettes. And oval sunglasses. Biker shorts, which already took 2018 by storm, are keeping the momentum going through 2019—and snakeskin is doing the same. Bamboo bags are here to offer an updated take on straw bags, statement sneakers are becoming increasingly omnipresent, African styles are gaining traction in the market, and ruched pieces are making a serious comeback.

Ahead, a breakdown of nine 2019 fashion trends that are Pinterest-predicted and StyleCaster-approved.

1. Tortoiseshell Earrings

According to Pinterest, searches for “tortoise earrings” are up 679 percent. That’s exciting news for classic minimalists and extravagant maximalists alike; tortoiseshell earrings are a surefire way to elevate any ensemble—regardless of how monochromatic or excessively textured it already is. (We’re eyeing Anthropologie’s Carrie resin hoop earrings, $34; J.Crew’s tortoise hoop earrings, $19.50; and Forever 21’s tortoiseshell rectangle drop earrings, $7.90.)

2. Cycling Shorts

No surprises here. Cycling shorts were everywhere (and on every Kardashian) this year. And if you felt like you missed your opportunity to shop and wear the trend—no worries. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon. According to Pinterest, searches for biker shorts are up 1,323 percent. That’s a huge jump—and cycling shorts will be riding that sartorial momentum for a long, long time. (Catch us in Urban Outfitters’ Motel Neon bike short, $34; PrettyLittleThing’s Grey Marl basic bike shorts, $10; and Boohoo’s jersey basic cycling shorts, $5.)

3. Robe Dresses

Robe dresses are the cozy-cute 2019 fashion trend we’re most excited about. This one doesn’t have roots in the 2018 style scene, making it incredibly exciting. (Plus, robe dresses are luxe as hell.) According to Pinterest, searches for “robe silhouettes” are up 689 percent, so prepare to see tons of comfy-glam pieces hitting the style scene this year. (We’re dreaming about Saks Fifth Avenue’s Maje asymmetric belted robe dress, $256; Neiman Marcus’ Norma Kamali rose-print mid-calf robe, $176.80; and Saks Fifth Avenue’s Le Superbe hibiscus robe dress, $285.)

4. Oval Sunglasses

Tiny sunglasses were the move in 2018, and they’re the move in 2019, too. According to Pinterest, “oval sunglasses” are up 591 percent. So bid adieu to your go-to square-frame tinies—and say goodbye to any hope of reasonably sized sunnies making a comeback—tiny sunglasses, specifically oval ones, are here to stay. (We’re shopping Zaful’s full-frame oval sunglasses, $5.24; Matches Fashion’s Andy Wolf Armstrong oval-frame sunglasses, $335; and LoomRack’s vintage micro oval-frame sunglasses, $21.95.)

5. Bamboo Bags

Straw bags were it in 2018, but according to Pinterest, bamboo bags are the next iteration of the trend. Searches for bamboo bags are up 2,215 percent (whoa), so get ready to stock up on structured woven styles. (We can’t wait to snag Farfetch’s Cult Gaia bamboo tote, $195; Farfetch’s Cult Gaia Gaia’s Ark small clutch bag, $147; and Etsy’s round crossbody bamboo bag, $24.30.)

6. Ruched Clothes

The word ruched summons visions of the early aughts, but according to Pinterest, it should summon visions of 2019, too. Searches for “rouche” (an alternative spelling of the word ruche) are up 108 percent, meaning a serious retro revival is on the horizon. (We’re looking at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Alice + Olivia’s Dion ruched slip dress, $330; Farfetch’s Dodo Bar Or ruched asymmetric dress, $683; and Neiman Marcus’s Black Halo Bowery shirred metallic cocktail dress, $187.)

7. Statement Sneakers

Inarguably the coolest iteration of the dad sneaker trend, statement sneakers have been employed by celebrities and style stars to add a pop of color (texture, pattern or print) to any ensemble. And their momentum is only beginning. According to Pinterest, searches for “statement sneakers” are up 2,211 percent—by far the biggest jump on the list. (We’re stocking up on Urban Outfitters’ Calvin Klein Jeans Marvin logo sneaker, $139; GOAT’s Old School Yacht Club sneaker, $75; and Nike’s Converse Chuck Taylor All Star mono suede high top, $49.97.)

8. African Fashion

According to Pinterest, searches for “African print fashion” are up 229 percent—and we’re incredibly excited to see an oft-overlooked segment of the market get the attention it deserves. Earlier this year, we ran a feature on an online marketplace that connects African designers with customers who appreciate their work, and rest assured we won’t be shutting up about it any time soon. (On our wishlist? Tribal by N’s Badru African print dress, $95/50; Becca Apparel’s Anike set, $120; and Becca Apparel’s Jada jumpsuit, $120—all from Zuvaa’s Marketplace.)

9. Snakeskin Pieces

Snakeskin got big in 2018, and it promises to get even bigger in 2019—with searches for “snake print” up 642 percent. We’ve been on the snakeskin beat for a while now, and we’re super psyched to see the underrated animal print grow increasingly pervasive. (We can’t wait to buy Urban Outfitters’ Claudia faux snakeskin sandal, $19.99; ASOS’s New Look snake print shirt, $37; and Urban Outfitters’ Harlow faux snakeskin boot, $79.)