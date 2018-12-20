No 2019 Wardrobe Is Complete Without a Serious Vest

Scroll To See More Images

Vests are one of those classic fashion pieces that always manages to fly under the radar. We carefully analyze and stock up on other kinds of suiting—blazers, trousers, pencil skirts—but vests always fall by the wayside. That is, until next year. Because one of the 2019’s fashion trends is—you guessed it—vests.

Vests reemerged in the sartorial scene at September’s New York Fashion Week, where designers like Proenza Schouler, Eckhaus Latta and Tibi showed the piece in myriad different forms. Proenza Schouler opted for a classic leather cut, Eckhaus Latta played with print and structure, and Tibi debuted a longline, oversized silhouette.

In showing this range of vests, these designers did two things. For starters, they proved that vests could run the gamut—from edgy, to dainty, to chic—thus confirming the piece’s necessity in the closet of any fashion-minded individual. They also confirmed one thing our go-to stylist, Audree Kate, had already predicted: A vest revival was definitely on the menu for 2019.

This resurgence—like pretty much every resurgence we’ve encountered this year—is extremely exciting. Because it means it’s time for designers and style stars to breathe new life into a trend that’s older than they are. But as we noted before, we’ve long neglected vests—meaning we have some serious shopping to do if we want to take advantage of this 2019 fashion trend.

Thankfully, vest’s newfound status as a 2019 must-have means our favorite retailers have stocked up on the piece, giving us tons of options to shop before the new year. Ahead, a look at some of our favorites (which are as diverse as they are delightful).

Calvin Klein Oversized Houndstooth Vest, $1,600 at Net-a-Porter

A classic you’re sure to whip out time and time again.

Embroidered Velvet Vest, $119 at Zara

This embroidered little number proves winter and bohemian style don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Dorothee Schumacher Feather Weight Vest, $414 at Farfetch

Oh yeah, feathers are totally on the menu.

Rick Owens Asymmetric Gilet, $1,147 at Farfetch

The coziest (and possibly most effortlessly chic) little thing we’ve ever seen.

Kobi Halperin Ginette Animal-Print Sweater Vest, $388 at Neiman Marcus

A distinctly winter-appropriate take on animal print.

Proenza Schouler Macrame Braided Fringe Pullover Vest, $1,106.25 at Neiman Marcus

Wear this over whatever you want to add a healthy dose of statement-making pizzazz to any look.

Calvin Klein Metallic Sleeveless Jacket, $1,740 at Farfetch

A vest that doubles as a party-appropriate mini dress? We’re on board.

Isaac Sellam Experience Zip Vest Jacket, $1,503 at Farfetch

Did you really expect vests not to get the athleisure treatment?

Miu Miu Tartan Gilet, $1,102.50 at Net-a-Porter

Lumberjack style—done the fashion way.

Etro Faux Fur-Trimmed Jacquard Vest, $870 at Net-a-Porter

The easiest way to make your bohemian look winter-appropriate.

Olympiah Belted Delfina Gilet, $729 at Farfetch

Part vest, part blouse—all chic.

Button Knit Vest, $49.90 at Zara

A sweater vest versatile enough to pair with everything.

A Cold Wall Boxy Fit Gilet Jacket, $688 at Farfetch

A cuter way to prepare for the rain.

Lorena Antoniazzi Long Gilet, $1,138 at Farfetch

Longline vests are always a good idea.

Saint Laurent Double Shearling Gilet, $2,735 at Farfetch

So cozy we’d probably live in it.

Lilly Sarti Margot Gilet, $530 at Farfetch

Because vests worn as tops are instant statement-makers.

Miaoran Tartan Gilet, $463 at Farfetch

When it’s cold out, our closets are constantly begging for more plaid.

Stella McCartney Frayed Vest, $576 at Net-a-Porter

James Purdey & Sons Alcantra Vest, $740 at Net-a-Porter

Fit for an equestrian—or a trend-minded style star.