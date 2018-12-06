Tie-Dye Is Coming in Hot in 2019—Stock Up

Scroll To See More Images
Tie-dye was once the stuff of elementary school arts and crafts—DIY gifts bestowed upon parents and grandparents on special occasions. Then, it became a cure for middle school boredom—a photogenic (and budget-friendly) backyard event for kids who preferred matching tees to friendship bracelets. Now, it’s become a full-blown 2019 fashion trend; tie-dye has officially been elevated to high-fashion status—and it’s already pervading your favorite retailers.
MORE: 2019 Trend Forecast: Puffy Sleeves Aren’t Going Anywhere
The 2019 tie-dye fashion trend got started in September, when R13, Prabal Gurung and Eckhaus Latta showed tie-dye pieces at New York Fashion Week. Of course, these trendy items barely resembled their forefathers.
Where tie-dye clothes from years past evoke images of the ’60s and ’70s—or at least memories of haphazardly dumping colorful dye onto cheap T-shirts—contemporary tie-dye clothes feel crisp and edgy. Once-distinct shades haven’t blended together to form striking new tones; they’re starkly separate, acting more as a print than a fusion of color.
The result is a trend that feels clean but organic, bohemian but tailored, nostalgic but contemporary. The reimagination of tie-dye tells a story of immense juxtaposition—but juxtaposition that succeeds, that elevates, that works, time and time again.
MORE: PVC Was Big in 2018, but It’ll Be Even Bigger in 2019
Though this 2019 fashion trend is just getting started, it’s already trickled into some of your go-to fast-fashion retailers. By shopping designer and budget-friendly pieces, alike, you can get a rich and varied glimpse at the 2019 tie-dye trend—and load up on shopping options in the process.
Young, Fabulous and Broke Pam Jumpsuit, $136 at Revolve
The ultimate spring/summer (or resort!) must-have.
Altuzarra Glaze Tie-Dye and Checked Dress, $403 at Matches Fashion
A distinctly winter-appropriate take on the 2019 tie-dye fashion trend? Here for it.
Satin Tie-Dye Trousers, $69 at Urban Outfitters
These look so comfy we might just fall asleep in them.
Cotton Citizen Tokyo Crop Tee, $90 at Shopbop
A classic iteration of the tie-dye trend amidst a world of contemporary spins.
Lacoste Short Ripstop Down Jacket, $295 at Urban Outfitters
Head in the clouds? This jacket will take your body there, too.
Marques’Almeida Tie-Dye Satin Dress, $557 at Matches Fashion
Bleach-stained satin is officially our favorite version of the 2019 tie-dye trend.
Tie-Dye Print Shirt, $39.90 at Zara
The tie-dye on this blouse is subtle enough to look like a standard print.
Anthony Thomas Melillo Tie-Dye Puffer Jacket, $695 at Neiman Marcus
Barely there tie-dye rendered in millennial pink? Yes, please.
Faith Connection Tie-Dye Printed T-Shirt, $238 at Farfetch
Your favorite T-shirt got the acid-washed treatment.
Sonia Rykiel Tie-Dye Jumper, $581 at Farfetch
Even cozy sweaters want in on the 2019 tie-dye trend.
3.1 Phillip Lim Tie-Dye Denim Jacket, $450 at Neiman Marcus
A denim jacket with a distinctly trendy spin.
Marni Tie-Dye Print Dress, $2,310 at Farfetch
Ultimate statement-making maxi dress style.
Suzusan Tie-Dye Scarf, $726 at Farfetch
Scarves offer a subtler way into the 2019 tie-dye fashion trend.
Proenza Schouler Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $290 at Farfetch
We’re obsessed with this minimalist approach to tie-dye.
Young, Fabulous and Broke Yumi Dress, $207 at Shopbop
Your next (warm-weather) date-night dress awaits.
Milk It Oversized Tie-Dye Shirt, $32 at ASOS
Definitive proof that you should never write off the men’s section.
Proenza Schouler Tie-Dye Frame Clutch, $1,995 at Farfetch
Wouldn’t this look great with the Ashley Williams tie-dye crop top we’ve included below?
Ashley Williams Tie-Dye Crop Top, $154 at Farfetch
See? Told you.