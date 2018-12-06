Tie-Dye Is Coming in Hot in 2019—Stock Up

Scroll To See More Images

Tie-dye was once the stuff of elementary school arts and crafts—DIY gifts bestowed upon parents and grandparents on special occasions. Then, it became a cure for middle school boredom—a photogenic (and budget-friendly) backyard event for kids who preferred matching tees to friendship bracelets. Now, it’s become a full-blown 2019 fashion trend; tie-dye has officially been elevated to high-fashion status—and it’s already pervading your favorite retailers.

The 2019 tie-dye fashion trend got started in September, when R13, Prabal Gurung and Eckhaus Latta showed tie-dye pieces at New York Fashion Week. Of course, these trendy items barely resembled their forefathers.

Where tie-dye clothes from years past evoke images of the ’60s and ’70s—or at least memories of haphazardly dumping colorful dye onto cheap T-shirts—contemporary tie-dye clothes feel crisp and edgy. Once-distinct shades haven’t blended together to form striking new tones; they’re starkly separate, acting more as a print than a fusion of color.

The result is a trend that feels clean but organic, bohemian but tailored, nostalgic but contemporary. The reimagination of tie-dye tells a story of immense juxtaposition—but juxtaposition that succeeds, that elevates, that works, time and time again.

Though this 2019 fashion trend is just getting started, it’s already trickled into some of your go-to fast-fashion retailers. By shopping designer and budget-friendly pieces, alike, you can get a rich and varied glimpse at the 2019 tie-dye trend—and load up on shopping options in the process.

Young, Fabulous and Broke Pam Jumpsuit, $136 at Revolve

The ultimate spring/summer (or resort!) must-have.

Altuzarra Glaze Tie-Dye and Checked Dress, $403 at Matches Fashion

A distinctly winter-appropriate take on the 2019 tie-dye fashion trend? Here for it.

Satin Tie-Dye Trousers, $69 at Urban Outfitters

These look so comfy we might just fall asleep in them.

Cotton Citizen Tokyo Crop Tee, $90 at Shopbop

A classic iteration of the tie-dye trend amidst a world of contemporary spins.

Lacoste Short Ripstop Down Jacket, $295 at Urban Outfitters

Head in the clouds? This jacket will take your body there, too.

Marques’Almeida Tie-Dye Satin Dress, $557 at Matches Fashion

Bleach-stained satin is officially our favorite version of the 2019 tie-dye trend.

Tie-Dye Print Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

The tie-dye on this blouse is subtle enough to look like a standard print.

Anthony Thomas Melillo Tie-Dye Puffer Jacket, $695 at Neiman Marcus

Barely there tie-dye rendered in millennial pink? Yes, please.

Faith Connection Tie-Dye Printed T-Shirt, $238 at Farfetch

Your favorite T-shirt got the acid-washed treatment.

Sonia Rykiel Tie-Dye Jumper, $581 at Farfetch

Even cozy sweaters want in on the 2019 tie-dye trend.

3.1 Phillip Lim Tie-Dye Denim Jacket, $450 at Neiman Marcus

A denim jacket with a distinctly trendy spin.

Marni Tie-Dye Print Dress, $2,310 at Farfetch

Ultimate statement-making maxi dress style.

Suzusan Tie-Dye Scarf, $726 at Farfetch

Scarves offer a subtler way into the 2019 tie-dye fashion trend.

Proenza Schouler Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $290 at Farfetch

We’re obsessed with this minimalist approach to tie-dye.

Young, Fabulous and Broke Yumi Dress, $207 at Shopbop

Your next (warm-weather) date-night dress awaits.

Milk It Oversized Tie-Dye Shirt, $32 at ASOS

Definitive proof that you should never write off the men’s section.

Proenza Schouler Tie-Dye Frame Clutch, $1,995 at Farfetch

Wouldn’t this look great with the Ashley Williams tie-dye crop top we’ve included below?

Ashley Williams Tie-Dye Crop Top, $154 at Farfetch

See? Told you.