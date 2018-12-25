A Stylist Forecasts 2019’s Top 5 Fashion Trends

Scroll To See More Images

As a stylist, I spend a lot of time shopping and styling clothing. Even when I’m not looking at clothing, I’m probably thinking about it. And one of my favorite fashion pastimes is trend forecasting. Though 2018 was filled to the brim with iconic fashion moments—the return of the bike short, the revival of tropical prints, the resurgence of 1980s silhouettes—we’re bidding the last 12 months adieu very, very soon. We’ve wrapped up gift-giving season, and we’ve planned iconic New Year’s Eve parties (and get-ups); all that’s left for us to do is look forward to a new year—and all the undoubtedly iconic 2019 fashion trends that await us.

Back in September, I forecasted a handful of trends based on what I’d see at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. A handful of these worked their way into the zeitgeist immediately after NYFW, but most won’t see the spotlight until 2019 rolls around. I’ve combined my NYFW insights with some of what I’ve gleaned from, you know, spending my days surrounded by clothing to forecast five trends I suspect we’ll see everywhere in 2019.

Here, a run-down of five of 2019’s top fashion trends—plus three ways to shop each. (Like I said, the only thing we can really do now is look ahead to 2019. And a little shopping never hurt nobody, right?)

Marigold Yellow

At September’s New York Fashion Week, a handful of designers—Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la renta—showed marigold yellow looks. And in the months since, marigold yellow has cemented its place as a 2019 color trend. The shade, which is known by some in the zeitgeist as Gen-Z yellow, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon; integrate it into your wardrobe and invite it to brighten up any look—it’ll deliver.

These mules are a perfect fit for spring and summer, but the most creative among us can surely find ways to work them into winter wardrobes, as well. (Socks and sandals, anyone?)

Cult Gaia mules

This cozy sweater is a super easy way to hop aboard the marigold yellow train before 2019 even gets started.

Topshop sweater

Celebrities loved these beaded bags last summer, and they’re sticking around well into 2019. Combine one of 2018’s favorite silhouettes with one of 2019’s favorite colors, and you’re sure to have a sartorial hit on your hands.

Shrimps bead-embellished bag

Snakeskin

Animal prints are a tried-and-true favorite among style stars from all decades. But toward the end of 2018, classic leopard prints and zebra stripes were effectively replaced by an oft-overlooked animal print: snakeskin. Snakeskin has gained steam over the past few months—so much so that it’s become a bona fide trend. Of course, those who prefer not to wear real snakeskin can shop equally trendy faux snakeskin and snake print options.

Want to try the snakeskin trend without going full print? This leather-and-snakeskin bomber offers a particularly approachable way into the trend.

Just Cavalli bomber

The perfect complement to all those Western clothes you stocked up on this year.

Ganni Western boots

Why yes, this skirt does combine the marigold yellow color trend with the snakeskin trend—thank you for noticing.

Etro mini skirt

Team Tie-Dye

Tie-dye is another exciting trend that came straight from NYFW. Several designers—R13, Prabal Gurung, Eckhaus Latta—gave new life to the retro-classic print, infusing it with new, undeniably edgy life. Now, tie-dye has found itself, well, everywhere2019 tie-dye trend—in winter wardrobes, in resort collections and so much more. And the brand-name pieces that comprise the are a far cry from the backyard DIYs long associated with the print.

From the couch to the office, this hoodie will be your go-to layering piece this winter.

Proenza Schouler oversized hoodie

Proenza Schouler can do no wrong. This tie-dye and velvet (yup, tie-dye and velvet) clutch is no exception.

Proenza Schouler clutch

This jumpsuit is great for everything from traveling or casual weekend brunch. Who knew tie-dye could be so versatile?

LoveShackFancy jumpsuit

Patchwork Party

Much to my delight, maximalism thoroughly pervaded 2018’s style zeitgeist. And it promises to further its grasp over us all in 2019. Fueling the maximalist fire? 2019’s patchwork trend, which has its roots in September’s New York Fashion Week. Several designers—Alice + Olivia, Diane Von Furstenberg, Libertine—showed patchwork looks at NYFW, thus creating a varied and exciting patchwork landscape we’ll all be shopping in 2019.

Patchwork is officially the edgiest, most maximalist, most on-trend thing anyone could wear to a wedding.

Etro patchwork gown

Not sure about the patchwork clothing movement? There are plenty of patchwork accessories for you to shop, instead.

Patchwork boot

This kimono might break the bank, but it’ll be your favorite event companion—and go-to conversation starter—from here on out.

Rianna + Nina kimono jacket

Statement Sleeves

Statement sleeves may have hit their stride in 2018, but they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, statement sleeves promise to get bigger and bolder in 2019. If September’s New York Fashion Week was any indication, we should be seeing sleeves the size of our heads. (Don’t believe me? Take another look, at Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2019 runway show and get back to me.)

Mark my words, 2019 will be the year of the LBJ—little black jumpsuit. (No, not Lyndon B. Johnson—we’re fashion junkies, not history buffs.)

A.L.C. jumpsuit

Before you go thinking statement sleeves are strictly a spring/summer trend, remember that puffy sleeves can seriously elevate any sweater.

Chloé cashmere sweater

This midi dress will take you everywhere you need to get in 2019—the office, a backyard party, a vacation, anywhere.

Roksanda midi dress