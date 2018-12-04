PVC Was Big in 2018, but It’ll Be Even Bigger in 2019

Scroll To See More Images

In 2018, many of us got our PVC training wheels. We took lucite accessories for a test-drive, humored the thought of transparent raincoats, and sat back as Kylie Jenner wore not one, not two—but three vinyl ensembles. In 2019, it’s time to take those aforementioned training wheels off. Because one of 2019’s top fashion trends? PVC clothes.

PVC—full name: polyvinyl chloride—is one of a handful of synthetic plastic polymers that have embedded themselves in our sartorial consciousness in recent months. Whereas fellow synthetic textiles lucite and acrylite have found a home in the realm of accessories, PVC is a bit more clothing-oriented—pervading the pants space, and the dress space, and the trench coat space.

And it isn’t going anywhere. Tons of designers—Sies Marjan, Sally LaPointe, Adeam—showed PVC clothes at September’s New York Fashion Week, meaning the trend isn’t wrapping up anytime soon. In fact, the reign of this 2019 fashion trend is just getting started.

We’d be lying if we suggested PVC clothes are easy to shop for—or honestly, to wear. But several designers have taken full advantage of this 2019 fashion trend, in turn, giving us tons of designer PVC duds to choose from.

Ahead, 17 of this chicest PVC pieces on the market right now. Because 2019 is coming—and with a little help from these trendy PVC clothes, you’ll undoubtedly be prepared.

Christian Louboutin Babaclara 100 PVC Sandals, $995 at Matches Fashion

Cinderella’s classic glass slipper got a high-fashion (and plastic) makeover.

Balmain PVC Mini Dress, $2,550 at Matches Fashion

This sleek PVC mini dress is a power move in and of itself.

Nana-Nana Not a Trash Box Bag, $78 at Farfetch

A handbag that speaks for itself.

Rizzo Mules, $35 at Topshop

Equal parts nostalgic, adorable and on-trend.

MSGM Oversized PMC Trench Coat, $408 at Farfetch

Even your go-to trench wants in on the 2019 PVC trend movement.

Yeezy PVC Boots, $549 at Farfetch

Want to show off your pedicure while protecting your toes from frigid winter weather? We get it—and these boots do, too.

Nana-Nana A5 Shoulder Bag, $100 at Farfetch

The perfect crossbody for rainy days.

Yeezy Transparent PVC Sandals, $782 at Farfetch

A truly of-the-moment going-out shoe.

Marine Serre Hooded PVC Raincoat, $627 at Farfetch

Little Red Riding Hood, but make it fashion.

Elena Ghisellini Angel Ghost Bag, $739 at Farfetch

Didn’t you here? Yellow’s super trendy in 2019, too.

Midnight 00 Shell Metallic PVC Pumps, $891 at Matches Fashion

For the person who prefers their PVC to look a bit more delicate.

MSGM PVC Track Pants, $305 at Farfetch

Here’s hoping the elastic waist band makes it easier to slip into these super sleek, super trendy PVC joggers.

Furla Candy Crossbody Bag, $150 at Farfetch

A Barbie purse fit for bona fide adults.

Sergio Rossi PVC Ankle Boots, $498 at Farfetch

These PVC boots are all kinds of cool.

MM6 Maison Margiela Structured Shopper Tote, $263 at Farfetch

Not your average shopper tote. (Not even close.)

Marine Serre Hooded PVC Raincoat, $1,057 at Farfetch

The cutest damn raincoat we’ve ever seen.

Stella McCartney Eclypse PVC Trainers, $685 at Matches Fashion

PVC sneakers—need we say more?