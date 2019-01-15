The Half-Jacket Is the Weirdest Fashion Trend to Strike 2019 So Far

The bra-and-blazer outfit has been around for several years. The ensemble is simple: Wear a cute bra and an open blazer. That’s it—no shirt required. (Achieving the look sounds simultaneously cold and hot, but I’ve just accepted it as a part of fashion I don’t understand.) But it’s recently come to my attention that a strange, new iteration of this movement—specifically, a half-jacket trend—is pervading our zeitgeist, and I really need to talk about it.

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna have recently posted pictures of themselves wearing suit jackets/blazers that cover only half of their bodies. And I mean like, the right half or the left half—not just the top half, which is pretty much the norm as far as jackets go. The half-jacket look reminds me Victor Victoria-inspired Halloween costumes—you know the ones, where someone dresses half of their body in traditionally feminine attire and the other half in traditionally masculine entire. It’s just that in this situation, half the body is clad in a blazer and the other half…isn’t. Look at these celebs from either side, and you’ll get completely different outfits. And I’ve gotta be honest y’all, I don’t get it.

Of course, my confusion means nothing to Kardashian and Chyna, both of whom absolutely rocked the looks. Chyna posted her take on the trend on Instagram on Saturday, sporting a silky white slip-dress and a half-blazer from Fashion Nova. Yes, she looked good, but at what cost? (How hot was her right arm and how cold was her left??)

Meanwhile, Kardashian posted photos from John Legend’s birthday bash wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier all-black half-jacket ensemble. According to her caption (“Bond, James Bond”), Kourtney was going for a classic 007 look. Which, fair. But I’d like to see her fight bad guys in that half-jacket, though. It’d totally get snagged on something. Just saying.

Seriously, this half-jacket situation is the weirdest 2019 trend we’ve seen so far—and it’s only January. But if for some reason you want to try it out yourself, you can score the look with this Kate Hewko one-shoulder blazer set. (Let’s just hope they don’t charge for the missing sleeve.)