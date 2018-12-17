2019 Home Decor Trend: Southwestern Decor Is the New Boho

Scroll To See More Images

Bohemian decor has long offered us a way to make our homes feel simultaneously warmer, more welcoming and more interesting. But according to Etsy’s 2019 trend report, a new 2019 home decor trend will be taking the interior-design world by storm in the coming months: Southwestern decor, a.k.a. decor inspired by the Southwestern portion of the United States.

Southwestern home decor feels a lot like bohemian home decor in that it involves mixed-and-matched prints, earthy textiles and intricately carved wooden pieces. It departs, however, in palette, pattern and style.

Where bohemian decor is about rich and vibrant jewel tones, Southwestern decor takes advantage of more washed-out shades—like periwinkle, apricot and beige. Where bohemian prints feel organic, Southwestern prints feel a little crisper; stripes and triangles trump florals and paisleys. And where bohemian decor is curvy, drapey and loose, Southwestern decor is a little more staid; it feels minimalist but not at all sterile or underdone.

As die-hard fans of interior design who are always looking for fun new ways to add personality to our homes, we at StyleCaster are incredibly excited about this upcoming 2019 home decor trend. And naturally, we’re already shopping it.

Ahead, a visual (and shoppable) guide to the 2019 Southwestern home decor trend. And remember, you don’t have to go full Southwestern to take advantage of the aesthetic; plenty of these pieces would fit seamlessly into your home, regardless of what decor profile you already have going on.

Quinn Striped Sofa, $799 at Urban Outfitters

Pretty affordable as far as sofas go. Plus, couches offer a fun way to introduce new prints into your home.

Bea Rug, $54.40 – $628.40 at Anthropologie

Statement rugs are always a good idea—especially when they’re this cute.

Cactus Multi Hook, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Cactus decor can skew kitschy, but these hooks feel indie-sophisticated, instead.

Knotted Macrame Curtain, $86.40 – 134.40 at Anthropologie

Never underestimate the power of a fringy white curtain.

Elyse Embroidered Lumbar Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Mix and match these pillows for fun with color (and pared-down patterns).

Amira Carved Wood Nightstand, $179 at Urban Outfitters

Equal parts functional and intricate—we’re sold.

Sienna Kilim Bath Mat, $39 – 49 at Urban Outfitters

Bathrooms are easy to overlook. But they make a serious statement when outfitted as thoroughly as the rest of your living space.

Handcarved Side Table, $348 at Anthropologie

Perfect for filling that corner you have no idea what to do with.

Harlow Reversible Quilt, $119 at Urban Outfitters

Bohemian on one side, Southwestern on the other. (You know, in case you change your mind.)

Akeno Table Lamp, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A table lamp that feels as earthy as the rest of your decor? What are you waiting for?

Kaya Rug, $78.40 – 1,278.40 at Anthropologie

Like we said earlier, statement rugs are always a good idea.

Petrified Wood Coasters, $16 at Anthropologie

Petrified wood coasters are untouchably badass.

Striped Rhys Chair, $2,198 at Anthropologie

Expensive, but so cute (and seemingly comfy) that we don’t really mind.

Oralee Wall Hanging, $228 at Anthropologie

Mixing and matching wall hangings is the new mixing and matching pillows.

Sun Porch Pot, $42 at Anthropologie

Great as a container, a planter or miscellaneous decor.

Tufted Jordana Pillow, $68 at Anthropologie

Stock up on one color—or shop all three if you can’t choose a favorite.

Anchal Triangle Throw Blanket, $290 at Urban Outfitters

An excellent print (and throw) to introduce into any space, regardless of aesthetic. (This pattern is sure to play well with others.)

Sunburst Nightstand, $279 at Urban Outfitters

Nightstands don’t have to be simple. In fact, they can be really, really interesting.

Stone Harvest Ajna Bowl, $38 at Urban Outfitters

Catchall dishes offer a low-maintenance (and low-cost) way to get in on the trend—without risking buyer’s remorse.

Jess Feury Sunstreak Pillow $88 at Anthropologie

Proof printed pillows aren’t always overwhelmingly colorful.

Pranati Carved Headboard, $498 at Urban Outfitters

I mean, why not give your headboard a makeover, too?

Pendleton White Sands Oversized Towel, $49.50 at Urban Outfitters

Towels are a fun (and underrated) way to make your bathroom a whole lot prettier.

Bitch Steak Knives Gift Set, $368 at Anthropologie

Even your silverware wants in on the Southwestern decor movement.