23 Ways to Wear 2019’s Favorite Color: Marigold Yellow

It feels somewhat strange to define years in terms of colors. But when they’re as pervasive as yellow has proven to be, it’s hard not to. New York’s most recent spring/summer fashion week cemented yellow as a 2019 color trend; marigold yellow appeared in Brandon Maxwell’s collection, Carolina Herrera’s collection and Oscar de la Renta’s collection—not to mention, the sidewalks outside the runways, too.

In other words, this is marigold yellow’s world now, and we’re just living in it.

The color is a bold one. Whereas shades of deep blue or washed-out green function as near-neutrals, seamlessly folding into any wardrobe (no matter how colorful or muted), yellow demands attention. It’s an eye-catcher, a statement-maker, a head-turner—marigold yellow is a hard color trend to take advantage of. But if 2019 has its way, we’ll all be sporting it in no time.

In the spirit of making this 2019 color trend a little more wearable, we’ve assembled a wishlist—a shopping guide to marigold yellow in all its forms and fashions, if you will. Whether you’re looking to sport the shade at a spring wedding, a summer party, fall gathering or winter rendez-vous, you’re sure to find at least one way to do so—if not many more.

Behold, 23 ways to give the 2019 color trend “marigold yellow” a try. (The best part? Since this trend trickled down to us from designers, there are tons of high-fashion ways to take this one for a spin.)

Shrimps Lucia Floral Midi Dress, $483 at Matches Fashion

This babydoll dress screams “spring,” but with the right accessories, you could wear it all year long.

Jacquemus Les Chaussures Faya Pumps, $636 at Shopbop

The ultimate statement shoe. (Just check out those heels.)

Apparis Sophie Faux Fur Coat, $295 at Shopbop

Why yes, marigold yellow is available in faux fur form—meaning your winter just got a lot more colorful.

Loewe Puzzle Mini Crossbody, $1,750 at Matches Fashion

A simple bag that packs a surprisingly stylish punch.

Textured Lace Top, $25.90 at Zara

Perfect for any season—and very, very on-trend.

Brixton Ashland Corduroy Newsboy Hat, $28.20 at Shopbop

A marigold yellow newsboy hat? It’s as if someone tried to come up with the most 2019 accessory possible.

Johanna Ortiz Ancient Sun One-Shoulder Top, $795 at Matches Fashion

When your top features draping that drops below your knee, you know you’re doing something right.

Satin Strappy Jumpsuit, $45 at Topshop

A statement-making party outfit waiting to happen—and it’s on sale.

Isabel Marant Marble Drop Earrings, $265 at Matches Fashion

Pay homage to the 2019 color trend without being obvious about it.

Johanna Ortiz Unusual Romance Floral Jacquard Robe, $2,042 at Matches Fashion

Because your closet needs more robes disguised as trench coats.

Balenciaga Yellow Triangle Leather Clutch, $750 at Farfetch

The more Balenciaga, the better. (Maybe not for our budgets, but for our closets, hell yeah.)

Velvet Tiered Mini Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Marigold yellow velvet is officially on the menu.

Staud Yellow Coco Linen Top, $90 at Farfetch

This crop top has us dreaming of summer—and December just started.

Textured Tassel Drop Earrings, $15 at Topshop

Tassel drop earrings aren’t going anywhere. And they feel totally updated when rendered in this oh-so 2019, oh-so trendy shade of marigold yellow.

River Island Minimal Boot, $79 at ASOS

Because no closet is complete without one pair of statement boots. Might as well shop ’em in 2019’s favorite color.

Velvet Wrap Blouse, $75 at Topshop

Wear this, and you’ll look like you’re dripping in gold.

Finley Reversible Faux Fur Tote Bag, $48 at Topshop

We were sold after we heard the words “faux fur tote.” Make it reversible and render it in yellow, and you have us sold three times over.

Tulorosa Sawyer Coat, $328 at Revolve

Like Clueless, but in coat form.

High Heeled Leather Boots, $199 at Zara

Go-go boots, but with a seriously 2019 spin.

Simon Miller Yellow Yarnell Trousers, $240 at Farfetch

We’re huge fans of a statement pant.

See by Chloe Kriss Suede Crossbody, $350 at Matches Fashion

Because everyone needs a go-to crossbody, and yours might as well come in 2019’s favorite shade.

Velvet Duster Jacket, $150 at Topshop

A marigold yellow velvet trench? Don’t mind if we do.

Dior Eyewear DiorColorQuakel Sunglasses, $415 at Matches Fashion

Even your sunglasses want in on the 2019 color trend.