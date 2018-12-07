Crochet Is the Must-Have Textile Your 2019 Resort Wardrobe Needs

Scroll To See More Images

The grass is always greener, and it’s officially December—meaning our days are spent dreaming about tropical vacations and the resort wardrobes we’d curate for them. The new year is making this daydreaming even easier for us, as one of 2019’s clothing trends—crochet—is resort-perfect (and fashion week-approved).

Crochet clothes first hit the high-fashion scene in September, when Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors and 3.1 Phillip Lim showed crochet pieces at New York Fashion Week. Michael Kors went full spring/summer, whereas Oscar de la Renta and 3.1 Phillip Lim opted for pieces that transcended seasonality (at least a little bit)—but all three had us dreaming of the trendy crochet clothes we’d be sporting all 2019 long.

Since September’s NYFW tends to forecast 2019’s fashion trends—crochet’s been on our radar for months. But we haven’t had an opportunity to really drool over it until now (when the temperatures have dropped to 40 degrees or lower, and visions of beach-y getaways are the only thing that promise to get us through the next few weeks). Plus, winter is the absolute best time to shop resort-wear; off-seasons tend to offer the best deals.

As we’ve spent a lot of time vicariously experiencing the dreamed-up beach vacations we may or may not actually end up taking, we’ve essentially outfitted an entire resort wardrobe—solely comprised of crochet clothes. Ahead, you’ll find a beginner’s guide to the 2019 crochet fashion trend—and 31 ways to shop it.

Sabina Musayev Crochet Lace Maxi Gown, $265 at ASOS

Perfect for that luxe, beach-side dinner you’ll inevitably indulge in one night of your vacay.

Kiini Wren Crochet-Trimmed Swimsuit, $180 at Matches Fashion

Because crochet-trimmed asymmetrical one-pieces are even chicer than regular asymmetrical one-pieces.

Bright Crochet Top, $14 at ASOS

Plays well with high-waisted skirts, shorts and pants.

See U Soon Shift Dress, $24 at ASOS

The ultimate resort going-out dress? We think yes.

Casadei Crocheted Ankle Boots, $363 at Farfetch

And wouldn’t that stunning scarlet shift dress pair impeccably with these woven booties? Yes, yes and more yes.

Tularosa Crochet Net Slip Dress, $79 at Revolve

A swim cover-up you won’t overheat in.

Sophie Anderson Woven Crochet Bag, $228 at Matches Fashion

A catch-all tote for your myriad vacation necessities.

Crochet Lace Beach Two-Piece Pants, $40 at ASOS

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t ecstatic about the prospect of layering a two-piece, crochet matching set over our bathing suit.

Central Park West Pink Sands Eyelet Top, $91 at Revolve

Super versatile—and super resort-appropriate.

Versace Fitted Crochet Dress, $610 at Farfetch

An edgier take on the 2019 crochet trend—because high-fashion and resort-approved certainly aren’t mutually exclusive.

Vanessa Crochet Crop Top, $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

It’s becoming clear that we’re basically going to live in crochet matching sets this summer.

Caterina Bertini Crochet Tote Bag, $156 at Shopbop

In case your other crochet beach tote gets sandy.

Free People Summer of Love Halter, $104 at Free People

The options for styling this statement-making woven top are basically endless.

Proenza Schouler Crochet Dress, $1,350 at Farfetch

Cute enough to wear way past summer—and on some of fall’s hottest days.

Theory Tissage Crochet Sweater, $197 at Neiman Marcus

Pair this with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans for a look that’s equal parts nautical and on-trend.

Lovers + Friends Stevie Crop Top, $88 at Revolve

Just looking at this matching set transported us to a seaside bar.

My Beachy Side Aphrodite Crochet Bag, $241 at Matches Fashion

Trendy, kitschy and very resort-fun.

Fashion Union Crochet Lace Romper, $51 at ASOS

Because no resort-wear guide is complete without a romper—especially a black, crochet romper.

Missoni Crochet Knit Top, $920 at Farfetch

Statement-making, comfortable and on-trend—need we say more?

Kiini Luna Crochet-Trim Bikini, $285 at Matches Fashion

The more crochet-trim swimsuits in your resort repertoire, the better.

Ryan Roche Crocheted Design Top, $316 at Farfetch

Perfect for all of your day-to-night needs.

Opening Ceremony Crochet Mini Dress, $394 at Farfetch

LBDs want in on the crochet movement, too.

Proenza Schouler Crossover Crochet Heels, $597 at Farfetch

Why not adorn yourself with crochet, head-to-toe?

Tularosa Dream Top, $22 at Revolve

Because one woven cover-up simply isn’t enough.

Missoni Mare Crochet Cardigan, $1,350 at Matches Fashion

Drape this over literally anything, and you’re sure to look majestic AF.

Two-Piece Hand-Crochet Cami, $22.50 at ASOS

The cutest little crochet matching set we’ve ever seen.

Elizabeth & James Crochet Long Dress, $297 at Neiman Marcus

Classy. Versatile. Wearable.

Boohoo Crochet Lace Bell Sleeve Top, $27 at ASOS

Perfect for keeping you warm—but not too warm—next to that delightful ocean breeze.

Moschino Patchwork Dress, $678 at Farfetch

Moschino is here to help you turn heads—in the trendiest way imaginable.

Castaner Iris Crocheted Wedges, $188 at Farfetch

The ultimate summer going-out shoe.

Proenza Schouler Crochet Sleeveless Top, $1,194 at Farfetch

Because you shouldn’t have to wait for spring/summer (or your next vacation) to get in on the 2019 crochet trend.