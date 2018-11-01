The Dress Code at This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fittings? Leather, Leather and More Leather

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is fast-approaching. And while details about the event are still limited, we’ve gotten our first glimpse at the upcoming runway show—in the form of fittings, of course.

This week, models have turned out in spades to try on their Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show looks. Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Cindy Bruna, Lais Ribeiro, Kelly Gale, Jourdana Philips, Lameka Fox, Kelsey Meritt, Isilda Moreira and Grace Elizabeth were all spotted outside the Victoria’s Secret building on Tuesday or Wednesday.

And Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill even traipsed around New York City wearing white, feathery wings (layered over otherwise-casual looks—not the lingerie they’ll be wearing in the show).

The most astounding part? Most of the models sported some variation of the same outfit: an all-black-everything ensemble (or mostly-black-everything ensemble) complete with a leather piece or two. Though the dress code was almost certainly unofficial, the coordinated looks work incredibly well together—practically serving as a fall fashion lookbook.

Ahead, the sleekest looks from the fittings. (Each of these could serve as an expert lesson in styling leather pieces—in case you find yourself in need of a little inspo.)

Stella Maxwell (in Leather Leggings)

Leomie Anderson (in a Leather Mini Skirt)

Elsa Hosk (in Vinyl Leggings and Boots)

Lameka Fox (in a Leather Mini Skirt)

Taylor Hill (in Leather Pants)

Jourdana Philips (in a Leather Trench Coat)

Isilda Moreira (in a Classic Leather Jacket)