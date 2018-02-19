We may be stuck in the dead of winter, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to brighter and sunnier days. In fact, all you need to do is look to Instagram for some warm-weather inspo. In the past few weeks, our feeds have been flooded with influencers and celebs lounging on beach vacations, while we’re struggling to find warmth in heavy layers.
Their bikini-clad social media snaps may have given us FOMO at first, but they’ve also offered a peek into what this year’s biggest trends in swimwear will be. From belted suits that cinch at the waist to sporty pieces that stay put while you swim and sunbathe, 2018’s hottest styles have already been determined.
Whether you plan to escape the cold with your own tropical getaway, or just want to get a head start on your summer wardrobe, click through to to shop this year’s biggest swim trends.
Pin It!
7 Swimwear Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Year | @stylecaster
Belt It
Forget about sunnies, the hottest way to accessorize your swimwear this year is through belts. Whether it is with an actual belt attached or a suit with wrap ties at the waist, 2018’s swimsuits will be giving you a cinched hourglass figure.
Solid & Striped The Nina One-Piece, $178 at Solid and Striped
Belt It
Jade Swim Collision One-Piece, $245 at Jade Swim
Ruffled Shoulders
Ruffled swim is here to stay but unlike last year’s popular off-the-shoulder options, 2018’s suits feature the feminine frills along the shoulder strap. Look for options in soft hues for a sweet, romantic feel.
For Love & Lemons Mon Cheri Ruffled Bikini Top, $115 at Free People + For Love & Lemons Mon Cheri Bikini Bottom, $97 at Free People
Ruffled Shoulders
Topshop Ribbed Frill Bikini Set, $87 at Topshop
Ruffled Shoulders
Marysia Palisades One-Piece, $352 at Marysia
Sporty Spice
If you are looking for swimwear that handles more than just lounging in the sun you are in luck. Multiple swim designers have made sporty pieces that are as fashionable as they are functional. Now you can get in a seaside sweat sesh without ever worrying about falling out of your suit again.
Cynthia Rowley Wetsuit, $265 at Cynthia Rowley
Sporty Spice
Duskii Kailua Bikini Top, $106 at Farfetch + Duskii Kailua Bikini Bottom, $70 at Farfetch
Sporty Spice
Adidas Originals One-Piece, $46 at Farfetch
Sporty Spice
Flagpole Stella One-Piece, $385 at Flagpole
Barely There One-Pieces
Maillots have been popular for a while now, but 2018’s styles are definitely not your mother’s one-piece. Some of this year’s hottest styles are so skimpy you’ll be flashing more skin in one than you would in a bikini.
Boohoo Colorblock One-Piece, $23 at Boohoo
Barely There One-Pieces
Kopper & Zink Dylan One-Piece, $220 at Revolve
Front-Tie
Elevate your swimwear drawer with options that feature the front-tie trend. The simple knot or bow at the front adds a sleek and unexpected twist to even the simplest of suits. While the trend has usually been seen in bikinis in the past it is now being used on monokinis as well.
Frankies Bikinis Greer Bikini Top, $90 at Frankies Bikinis + Frankies Bikinis Greer Bikini Bottom, $80 at Frankies Bikinis
Front-Tie
Eloquii Tie-Front One-Piece, $111 at Eloquii
Front-Tie
Motel Valora Bikini Top, $39 at Revolve + Motel Valora Bikini Bottom, $31 at Revolve
Bold Neons
Make a splash in a fun brightly colored swimsuit this year. Bold neon colors were all over the runways of Miami Swim Week and will ensure you will stand out at even the most crowded of beaches.
Karla Colletto Elle One-Piece, $207 at Shopbop
Bold Neons
Triangl Crush Bikini Set, $89 at Triangl