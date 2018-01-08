StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards took over Hollywood on Sunday night, where dozens of celebrities—from Reese Witherspoon to Gal Gadot to Emma Stone—wore black as part of the #TimesUp movement, a protest against widespread sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry. Several men, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also joined the “blackout,” which turned the Golden Globes into a political event that called for end of sexism and harassment in Hollywood.

Ahead, we look back at the most fashionable (and powerful) red carpet statements from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Not everyone was able to give an acceptance speech, but every celebrity on the red carpet let their voice be heard. Check out the empowering red carpet looks, ahead.

1 of 86
Margot Robbie Golden Globes
Margot Robbie
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae Golden Globes
Issa Rae
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross Golden Globes
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington Golden Globes
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Golden Globes
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Getty Images
Gal Gadot Golden Globes
Gal Gadot
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain Golden Globes
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan Golden Globes
Saoirse Ronan
Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown Golden Globes
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Brie Golden Globes
Allison Brie
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz Golden Globes
Zoë Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
Emilia Clarke Golden Globes
Emilia Clarke
Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie Golden Globes
Angelina Jolie
Photo: Getty Images
Katherine Langford Golden Globes
Katherine Langford
Photo: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz Golden Globes
Penelope Cruz
Photo: Getty Images
Alexis Bledel Golden Globes
Alexis Bledel
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone and Billie Jean King
Emma Stone and Billie Jean King
Photo: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson Golden Globes
Dakota Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Biel Golden Globes
Jessica Biel
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Chung Golden Globes
Jamie Chung
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell Golden Globes
Naomi Campbell
Photo: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson Golden Globes
Kelly Clarkson
Photo: Getty Images
America Ferrera and Natalie Portman
America Ferrera and Natalie Portman
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson Golden Globes
Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty Images
Claire Foy Golden Globes
Claire Foy
Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis Golden Globes
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Eva Longoria Golden Globes
Eva Longoria
Photo: Getty Images
Mandy Moore Golden Globes
Mandy Moore
Photo: Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones Golden Globes
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Lena Headey Golden Globes
Lena Headey
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker Golden Globes
Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman Golden Globes
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
Meryl Streep and Activist Ai-Jen Poo
Meryl Streep and Activist Ai-jen Poo
Photo: Getty Images
Halle Berry Golden Globes
Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
Greta Gerwig Golden Globes
Greta Gerwig
Photo: Getty Images
Sadie Sink Golden Globes
Sadie Sink
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Dern Golden Globes
Laura Dern
Photo: Getty Images
Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd
Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd
Photo: Getty Images
Dove Cameron Golden Globes
Dove Cameron
Photo: Getty Images
Mariah Carey Golden Globes
Mariah Carey
Photo: Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss Golden Globes
Elisabeth Moss
Photo: Getty Images
Zac Efron Golden Globes
Zac Efron
Photo: Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal Golden Globes
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo: Getty Images
Mary J. Blige Golden Globes
Mary J. Blige
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Williams Golden Globes
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Amy Poehler and Activist Saru Jayaraman
Amy Poehler and Activist Saru Jayaraman
Photo: Getty Images
Ava Duvernay Golden Globes
Ava Duvernay
Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Metz Golden Globes
Chrissy Metz
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Photo: Getty Images
Samira Wiley Golden Globes
Samira Wiley
Photo: Getty Images
Lily James Golden Globes
Lily James
Photo: Getty Images
Nastia Liukin Golden Globes
Nastia Liukin
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger Golden Globes
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
Photo: Getty Images
Debra Messing Golden Globes
Debra Messing
Photo: Getty Images
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort
Photo: Getty Images
Christina Hendricks Golden Globes
Christina Hendricks
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Janney Golden Globes
Allison Janney
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Pfeiffer Golden Globes
Michelle Pfeiffer
Photo: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer Golden Globes
Octavia Spencer
Photo: Getty Images
Connie Britton Golden Globes
Connie Britton
Photo: Getty Images
Sally Hawkins Golden Globes
Sally Hawkins
Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum Golden Globes
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth Golden Globes
Chris Hemsworth
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Marano Golden Globes
Laura Marano
Photo: Getty Images
Lena Waithe Golden Globes
Lena Waithe
Photo: Getty Images
Yvonne Strahovski Golden Globes
Yvonne Strahovski
Photo: Getty Images
Nick Jonas Golden Globes
Nick Jonas
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan Golden Globes
Rachel Brosnahan
Photo: Getty Images
Catriona Baife Golden Globes
Catriona Baife
Photo: Getty Images
Gillian Anderson Golden Globes
Gillian Anderson
Photo: Getty Images
James Franco Golden Globes
James Franco
Photo: Getty Images
Alexandra Johnson Golden Globes
Alexandra Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Moreno Golden Globes
Rita Moreno
Photo: Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia Golden Globes
Milo Ventimiglia
Photo: Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez Golden Globes
Laurie Hernandez
Photo: Getty Images
Darren Criss Golden Globes
Darren Criss
Photo: Getty Images
Sebastian Stan Golden Globes
Sebastian Stan
Photo: Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Ann Dowd Golden Globes
Ann Dowd
Photo: Getty Images
Madeline Brewer Golden Globes
Madeline Brewer
Photo: Getty Images
Susan Kelechi
Susan Kelechi
Photo: Getty Images
Jeannie Mai Golden Globes
Jeannie Mai
Photo: Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic Golden Globes
Giuliana Rancic
Photo: Getty Images

