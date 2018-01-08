The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards took over Hollywood on Sunday night, where dozens of celebrities—from Reese Witherspoon to Gal Gadot to Emma Stone—wore black as part of the #TimesUp movement, a protest against widespread sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry. Several men, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also joined the “blackout,” which turned the Golden Globes into a political event that called for end of sexism and harassment in Hollywood.
Ahead, we look back at the most fashionable (and powerful) red carpet statements from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Not everyone was able to give an acceptance speech, but every celebrity on the red carpet let their voice be heard. Check out the empowering red carpet looks, ahead.
Margot Robbie
Issa Rae
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kerry Washington
Kendall Jenner
Reese Witherspoon
Gal Gadot
Jessica Chastain
Saoirse Ronan
Millie Bobby Brown
Allison Brie
Zoë Kravitz
Emilia Clarke
Angelina Jolie
Katherine Langford
Penelope Cruz
Alexis Bledel
Emma Stone and Billie Jean King
Dakota Johnson
Jessica Biel
Jamie Chung
Naomi Campbell
Kelly Clarkson
America Ferrera and Natalie Portman
Sarah Paulson
Kate Hudson
Claire Foy
Viola Davis
Eva Longoria
Mandy Moore
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Lena Headey
Sarah Jessica Parker
Nicole Kidman
Meryl Streep and Activist Ai-jen Poo
Halle Berry
Greta Gerwig
Sadie Sink
Laura Dern
Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd
Dove Cameron
Mariah Carey
Elisabeth Moss
Zac Efron
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Mary J. Blige
Allison Williams
Amy Poehler and Activist Saru Jayaraman
Ava Duvernay
Chrissy Metz
Alicia Vikander
Samira Wiley
Lily James
Nastia Liukin
Diane Kruger
Gwendoline Christie
Debra Messing
Ansel Elgort
Christina Hendricks
Allison Janney
Michelle Pfeiffer
Octavia Spencer
Connie Britton
Sally Hawkins
Heidi Klum
Chris Hemsworth
Laura Marano
Lena Waithe
Yvonne Strahovski
Nick Jonas
Rachel Brosnahan
Catriona Baife
Gillian Anderson
James Franco
Alexandra Johnson
Rita Moreno
Milo Ventimiglia
Laurie Hernandez
Darren Criss
Sebastian Stan
Sterling K. Brown
Ann Dowd
Madeline Brewer
Susan Kelechi
Jeannie Mai
Giuliana Rancic
