6 Home Decor Trends We Can’t Wait to Try in 2018

6 Home Decor Trends We Can’t Wait to Try in 2018

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Homepolish

People always say, “New year, new you,”—but how about new year, new home? Whether it’s a change in the season or a change in the year, any new beginning inspires us want to start fresh with our decor. We checked in with the trend-spotting folks at Pinterest, who gave us the details on all the decorating trends you can expect to see in 2018 decor.

From fresh and bright resort-style homes to statement doors and ceilings, the decor trends for the coming year are nothing short of bold and beautiful. Whether it’s a pop of color with metallic accents or a wall of jaw-dropping art, these trends will be all over your social feeds (and probably in your house).

Ahead, get the scoop on all the 2018 decor trends you need to know to update your digs.

Sage Green
Coco Lapine

Sargeant Creative
Homepolish

Moroso Double Zero chair, $2440 at 1st Dibs

Macy's Rocket loveseat, $569 at Macy's

Wall Art
Shannon Moffit

Fashionable Hostess

Hong Photography
Urban Outfitters eye neon sign, $129 at Urban Outfitters

Colleen Karis Designs 24 x 24 vintage botanical wall art, $30 at TJ Maxx

Bold Ceilings
Anson Smart
Emily Gilbert

Ashlee Raubach

Wabi Cloud wallpaper, $32 at 1st Dibs

Versace Barocco and Stripes wallpaper, $133 at LUISAVIAROMA

Resort Style
At[mine]

Fashionable Hostess

Amy Bartlam

Pom Pom at Home Laguna 20 x 20 sham, $105 at Pom Pom at Home

Loomstead Egyptian Cotton duvet set, $95 at Loomstead

Metallics
Erik Melvin

Homepolish

Josh Gruetzmacher
Nordic simple pendant light, $153 at Home Lava

Thirstystone copper-finished party cup, $22 at Macy's

Statement Doors
At[mine]

Hooked on Houses

Lolly Jane

MMI Door Viola Clear Low-E painted fiberglass front door, $851 at Home Depot

Arazzinni Saana interior door blue, $162 at Houzz

