16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs

The 2018 American Music Awards (AMAs) came and went Monday night, but our Instagram feeds are still chock full of style inspiration from the evening.

Sequins were on high supply, gracing the figure of nearly every star who showed up to the ceremony. Those who opted for something a little less sparkly tended toward full-on elegance—floor-length gowns, dramatic silhouettes and luxurious fabrics.

A few standouts: Cardi B wore a ball gown that basically transformed her into a walking garden, Taylor Swift wore a sparkly mini so reflective she looked like a human disco ball and Tracee Ellis Ross, who hosted the event, donned a millennial pink power suit so sleek we can’t help but want one too.

And the men didn’t disappoint, either. Post Malone and Khalid sported trendy suits in saturated tones. (Not gonna lie, we want their suits about as much as we want Ross’—and we want Ross’ a lot.)

Whether you tuned into the event and want to quickly relive it, or you skipped it and just want to hit the highlights, we’ve got you. Ahead, you’ll find 16 of the most incredible looks from last night’s American Music Awards. Because when the red carpet’s that good, you don’t want to miss it.